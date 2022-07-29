Kaitlin Armstrong’s medical records subpoenaed by prosecutors in cycling pro Mo Wilson murder case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas authorities are looking into medical records of Austin murder suspect and former fugitive Kaitlin Armstrong, who is accused of shooting the pro cyclist Anna Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson in May, according to court records.

Prosecutors earlier this month applied for a subpoena seeking Armstrong’s medical records from St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston, where she was taken just days after her arrest at an oceanfront hostel in Costa Rica.

According to Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla, she had been captured with a bandage on her nose and claimed to have suffered a surfing accident. He declined to confirm allegations she may have undergone plastic surgery during the 43 days she spent as a fugitive between mid-May and late June.

The requested documents include emergency room records, EMS reports, blood tests, CT scans and blood alcohol content, according to the Austin Chronicle, an alternative weekly newspaper, which reported that it obtained the subpoena Friday.

A spokesperson for the Travis County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment over the phone.

Armstrong’s attorney Rick Cofer, speaking with reporters outside the courtroom at her arraignment on Jul 20, said that police have put out a narrative in the case, but there are other sides to the story not yet told.

"Miss Armstrong wants her day in court," Cofer said. "She wants a trial, and you heard the district attorney threaten sanctions over her desire for a trial. As a matter of course, cases should not be indicted if prosecutors are not prepared to proceed."

He did not immediately respond to questions about the subpoena request Friday.

Armstrong, 34, is being held in Travis County Jail on $3.5 million bond on murder and theft charges. She has pleaded not guilty.

Armstrong allegedly gunned down 25-year-old Wilson on the night of May 11, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Wilson was fatally shot multiple times in the bathroom of her friend’s home, Austin Police Department officials said. Her friend made the discovery and called 911 shortly before 10 p.m.

Wilson was found "lying on the bathroom floor covered in blood," the police affidavit states. She was pronounced dead just 14 minutes later.

According to law enforcement documents, police discovered Wilson with two bullet wounds to her head and another in her chest that investigators believe she incurred "after she was already laying supine on the floor."

Police investigators recovered chipped tile and a bullet underneath where she was lying. Wilson also suffered cuts under her chin and to her right hand, the documents state.

Earlier in the night, Wilson had been out with Armstrong’s longtime boyfriend, Colin Strickland. Strickland, who is also a pro cyclist, and Wilson went swimming at Deep Eddy pool in Austin before eating at the Pool Burger bar and restaurant across the street, officials said. Strickland dropped Wilson at her friend’s home, where she was staying at the time, and then left.

Austin police alleged that Armstrong’s Jeep turned up on surveillance video near the crime scene just a minute after Strickland dropped Wilson off that night, and that shell casings found at the scene matched the ballistics of Armstrong’s 9mm handgun, recovered at the home she shared with her boyfriend.

Armstrong had been questioned and then released in connection with the case before she flew from Texas to New York, on May 14. On May 18, she took another flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Costa Rica, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Police there arrested her on June 29, 43 days after Austin police obtained a warrant for her arrest on a first-degree murder charge in Texas.

After her arraignment, Cofer said that police have so far controlled the public narrative and claimed it "is simply not accurate."

"There is a lot more to this story than has yet been heard," he said. "We will file motions challenging this investigation and challenging the conduct of the Austin Police Department."