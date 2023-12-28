Expand / Collapse search
Kaitlin Armstrong could have received a lighter sentence if the jury had known she was pregnant: Report

Kaitlin Armstrong killed Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson after she went out for dinner with Armstrong's boyfriend

Chris Eberhart
Published
Kaitlin Armstrong was pregnant around the time of her arrest for murder, which could have swayed the jury to give her a more lenient sentence, according to court filings.

The new revelations were revealed in Armstrong's defense team's bid for a new trial, which was filed on December 15 and obtained by The Daily Mail.

"Kaitlin has also been pregnant twice, once (sic) occasion of which was during or near the time of her arrest," the filing says, according to The Daily Mail.

"Considering the sentence here was for 90 years and a maximum fine, there should be no question that this mitigating evidence would have resulted in a more lenient punishment.'"

Armstrong was convicted by a Texas jury of fatally shooting Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, a perceived romantic rival, after she went swimming and had dinner with Armstrong's then-boyfriend Colin Strickland.

Strickland and Armstrong briefly dated in 2021, broke up and got back together. 

After the murder, Armstrong fled to Costa Rica, had plastic surgery in an apparent attempt to evade law enforcement and remained on the run for 43 days. 

The appeal also introduces new arguments in an attempt to portray Armstrong as a more sympathetic person. 

She was a victim of sexual abuse and raised by an alcoholic mother and abandoned by her father, according to the court documents.

"As her family struggled during her childhood, her childhood friend also recalled Kaitlin was the victim of multiple instances of (actual or attempted) sexual violence," Armstrong's lawyer wrote.

Armstrong's lawyer did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

