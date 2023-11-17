Kaitlin Armstrong sentenced for murder of Mo Wilson, gravel cycling star

A Texas jury sentenced pro cycling killer Kaitlin Armstrong to 90 years in prison Friday for the murder of 25-year-old gravel cycling pro Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, a perceived romantic rival who had been to dinner with her killer's boyfriend that same evening.

Jurors also imposed a $10,000 fine. Armstrong's sister, Christine Armstrong, was overheard crying as the court heard the jury's decision.

Prosecutors had asked for at least 40 years earlier in the day.

Prosecutors said Armstrong, 37, shot Wilson twice in the head and once through the heart minutes after Colin Strickland, a 36-year-old fellow pro rider, dropped her off at a friend's apartment. Jurors found her guilty in just over two hours of deliberations Thursday after a two-week trial.

She was visiting Texas for a race but had a sexual relationship with Strickland in the past. On the witness stand, he said they did not have sex the night of the murder, when they went swimming at Austin's Deep Eddy pool and went to the bar across the street.

After the slaying, police questioned Armstrong on an unrelated warrant and let her go. She then sold her Jeep, which police said they found on surveillance near the crime scene, flew to Costa Rica, got plastic surgery on her face and avoided police for 43 days.

They captured Armstrong on Santa Teresa Beach — a popular expatriate community — with a plastic surgery receipt, her sister's passport and a list of defense attorneys.

The sister, Christine Armstrong, told jurors Thursday that despite the murder, her sister "is a really good person."

She also addressed her passport publicly for the first time.

"I dind't give it to her, so she must have taken it," she said.

Fox News Digital revealed last year that before she fled to Costa Rica, Armstrong visited her sister in Livingston Manor, New York.

While on the run, prosecutors said Armstrong read news about the U.S. Marshals' international search for her and she looked up whether she could alter her fingerprints with pineapples.

Then, last month, Armstrong allegedly tried to escape from Travis County jail guards, leading them on a 10-minute foot chase before they captured her a mile away.