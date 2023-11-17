Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trials

Kaitlin Armstrong sentenced for murder of Mo Wilson, gravel cycling star

Colin Strickland went on date with woman his girlfriend killed moments later

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz , Mills Hayes Fox News
Published
close
Travis County Assistant District Attorney Rickey Jones delivers opening statement in Kaitlin Armstrong trial Video

Travis County Assistant District Attorney Rickey Jones delivers opening statement in Kaitlin Armstrong trial

Austin prosecutors revealed new evidence in the murder of Anna Moriah "Mo Wilson" in court Wednesday at the trial for her suspected killer, Kaitlin Armstrong. (KTBC)

A Texas jury sentenced pro cycling killer Kaitlin Armstrong to 90 years in prison Friday for the murder of 25-year-old gravel cycling pro Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, a perceived romantic rival who had been to dinner with her killer's boyfriend that same evening.

Jurors also imposed a $10,000 fine. Armstrong's sister, Christine Armstrong, was overheard crying as the court heard the jury's decision.

Prosecutors had asked for at least 40 years earlier in the day.

Prosecutors said Armstrong, 37, shot Wilson twice in the head and once through the heart minutes after Colin Strickland, a 36-year-old fellow pro rider, dropped her off at a friend's apartment. Jurors found her guilty in just over two hours of deliberations Thursday after a two-week trial.

TEXAS JURY FINDS KAITLIN ARMSTRONG GUILTY IN MURDER OF ANNA MORIAH ‘MO’ WILSON

Moriah Wilson (right) and her family.

Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, right, pictured with her family. Wilson was killed on May 11, 2022, after going out to dinner with fellow professional cyclist Colin Strickland in Austin, Texas. Kaitlin Armstrong, Strickland's girlfriend, has been convicted of her murder. (The Wilson family)

She was visiting Texas for a race but had a sexual relationship with Strickland in the past. On the witness stand, he said they did not have sex the night of the murder, when they went swimming at Austin's Deep Eddy pool and went to the bar across the street.

After the slaying, police questioned Armstrong on an unrelated warrant and let her go. She then sold her Jeep, which police said they found on surveillance near the crime scene, flew to Costa Rica, got plastic surgery on her face and avoided police for 43 days.

They captured Armstrong on Santa Teresa Beach — a popular expatriate community — with a plastic surgery receipt, her sister's passport and a list of defense attorneys.

TOP 5 REVELATIONS IN KAITLIN ARMSTRONG TRIAL

The sister, Christine Armstrong, told jurors Thursday that despite the murder, her sister "is a really good person."

She also addressed her passport publicly for the first time.

Kaitlin Armstrongs sister Christine Armstrong enters the courtroom to witness Kaitlins murder trial

Kaitlin Armstrongs sister Christine Armstrong enters the courtroom. (Mikala Compton/American-Statesman)

"I dind't give it to her, so she must have taken it," she said.

Fox News Digital revealed last year that before she fled to Costa Rica, Armstrong visited her sister in Livingston Manor, New York.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME FROM FOX NEWS

Colin Strickland gives the peace sign

Colin Strickland gives the peace sign during qualifiers for the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on Nov. 2, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Peter Fox/Getty Images)

While on the run, prosecutors said Armstrong read news about the U.S. Marshals' international search for her and she looked up whether she could alter her fingerprints with pineapples.

Then, last month, Armstrong allegedly tried to escape from Travis County jail guards, leading them on a 10-minute foot chase before they captured her a mile away.

Kaitlin Armstrong is seen smiling in an undated photograph

Kaitlin Armstrong, a yoga instructor turned international fugitive, has been convicted of killing Mo Wilson, a pro cyclist who had a prior relationship with her boyfriend Colin Strickland. (News Licensing/Mega)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports