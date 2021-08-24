Kabul airport a 'very attractive target' for ISIS-K, al Qaeda: Schiff

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Schiff says Kabul airport a 'very attractive target' for ISIS-K, Al Qaeda

Rep. Adam Schiff said that Kabul's airport could be a target of terrorist attacks from ISIS-Khorasan and Al Qaeda as U.S. and allied troops on the ground there attempt to evacuate thousands of people fleeing Afghanistan.

"I think the threat to the airport is very real, very substantial... this would make a very attractive target for ISIS-K," Schiff told Fox News after attending a classified Afghanistan briefing Monday.

Schiff's remarks come as chaotic scenes have played out at the airport where thousands are still waiting to flee with country. Scuffles escalated to gunfire, causing U.S. and allied troops to respond to the scene.

Schiff said he was concerned about the threat that terrorist organizations could pose to both Americans and Afghan allies on the ground there.

The California Democrat worried that groups outside the gates could "cause chaos that might prolong the U.S. stay in a way that ISIS-K believes might suit their interest."

"It's a very real risk, I think, to our aircraft, to our personnel, to people who have congregated around the airport," Schiff said. "Whenever you have a mass gathering like that, it is an opportunity for improvised and other explosive devices." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- Retired Navy SEAL’s post about Afghanistan, imagining he was president, goes viral

- Pentagon denies US paid Taliban for freedom of movement to airport

- Veterans issue 'gut-wrenching' message to Biden over Afghan 'mess'

- CBS reporter confronts Pentagon spokesman: Are you being deliberately vague?

- Logan: White House is a source of 'misinformation' when it comes to the facts on the ground in Afghanistan

- Psaki panned after saying it's 'irresponsible' to describe Americans in Afghanistan as 'stranded'

Tennessee flooding: Heartbreaking search for missing adults, children continues with at least 22 dead

A desperate search in Middle Tennessee continues Monday for missing adults and children swept away in devastating floodwaters that left at least 22 dead after torrential rainfall pounded the region over the weekend.

Historic flooding on Saturday washed out roads, tore homes off their foundations, took out cellphone towers and telephone lines, and wrecked cars. In the wake of debris, families and friends grew frantic over the whereabouts of missing loved ones.

In Waverly, a city of 4,500 people in Humphreys County, officials released a missing person list of 37 names as of Monday morning, asking the public for help as crews continued "searching inch by inch, in and out of debris."

The dead included twin babies who were swept from their father’s arms, according to surviving family members, and a foreman at county music star Loretta Lynn's ranch. Many of the missing live in the neighborhoods where the water rose the fastest, said Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.

"Water was gushing in. We tried to block the doors and it wasn't working. It was filling up and I told him don't panic. It's gonna be OK. I was leaving to go get help," the mother of the deceased twins told FOX 17 Nashville.

At least two other children were missing in Waverly after up to 17 inches of rain was dumped in Humphreys County in less than 24 hours Saturday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- North Carolina floods: 4 still missing, 4 victims identified

- Henri, now a tropical depression, still bringing heavy rains

- Henri brings heavy rains to much of Northeast US, knocks out power to 140,000 homes

- NYC Mayor de Blasio booed at concert cut short by Henri storms

Fauci says he misspoke on when he believes US could get COVID under control

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top disease expert in the U.S., said in an interview Monday that he misspoke when he said the country may get the virus under control by fall 2022 — another full year.

Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN the error occurred during an earlier interview with NPR.

Fauci apologized and said he listened to the interview. He tried to clarify and said if more Americans sign up to take the vaccines – as well as those who have already recovered from the virus--the country could get "some good control in the spring." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Los Angeles-area vaccine worker struck in hit-and-run; may have been intentional, officials say

- Biden urges businesses mandate COVID-19 vaccine following full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot

- California school district removes COVID-19 test blood drawn language after parents pressure

- MSNBC column: Parents 'fueling' rise in violence against educators over masks

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Philadelphia police officer shot during carjacking call, authorities say

- DeSantis slams AP 'hit piece' on him promoting COVID treatment: Pushing 'false narrative' and playing 'victim'

- Kathy Hochul becomes New York’s first female governor

- Police investigating fight at Steelers game where man slugged woman

- Missing hiker's body found in Montana mountains nearly 2 months after disappearance

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- FAA to review Boeing employee reports of pressure over safety issues

- White House working overtime to get ‘mod squad’ to fall in line with Dem Party

- Purdue Pharma judge says Sacklers face 'substantial risk' of liability

- Antivaxxers become social outcasts on Wall Street

- Ford Maverick has 100,000 reservations ahead of fall release

CLICK HERE TO PLAY FOX NEWS’ CROSSWORD PUZZLE OF THE WEEK



SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity tore into President Biden on Monday’s "Hannity" for allowing radical Islamic terrorists to dictate the terms of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan while the safety of American citizens and allies hangs in the balance.

"This is the worst foreign policy crisis in my lifetime, certainly one of the worst in American history," the "Fox News host said. "The only thing we do know right now is that thousands of innocent souls, our fellow Americans have been left stranded, trapped, held hostage behind enemy lines unable to even get inside the airport in Kabul."



Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.