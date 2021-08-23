Los Angeles-area vaccine worker struck in hit-and-run; may have been intentional, officials say

A motorist may have intentionally hit a COVID-19 vaccination worker in a Los Angeles suburb over the weekend, authorities said, marking another violent incident related to vaccine sites in the region.

Witnesses told investigators a driver ran into signs at a clinic in Santa Clarita, north of Downtown Los Angeles, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, FOX Los Angeles reported.

After hitting the signs, the driver turned around and drove into the clinic worker, witnesses said, according to the news outlet.

The victim, who has not been identified, sustained minor injuries and declined treatment. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the vaccination site remains closed.

"We are saddened by this terrible incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the person injured," the agency said in a statement to Fox News. "Public health is working with local authorities and the vaccination site has closed as the investigation is underway."

Fox News has reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Investigators were searching for a four-door Chevrolet. The driver appeared to be a man in his 60s with short gray hair and weighing 200 pounds.

The suspected hit-and-run came amid a series of protests and violent acts near COVID-19 vaccine sites in and around Los Angeles. A brawl broke out and one person was stabbed earlier this month in downtown Los Angeles during an anti-vaccine rally.

Other gatherings include protests against a statewide vaccine mandate for many public workers.