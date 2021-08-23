Philadelphia police officer shot during carjacking call, authorities say

A police officer suffered a graze wound to the head in a shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night, according to authorities.

Police said officers got a call of a carjacking around 8:10 p.m. Monday and were fired upon.

"Without warning, the officers actually were shot at. One of our officers sustained a graze wound to the head. Fortunately, he is OK, he will be OK," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said during a news conference.

DAYTONA BEACH POLICE OFFICER JASON RAYNOR HONORED AT FUNERAL 2 MONTHS AFTER SHOOTING

Police said the officer, a 4-year veteran with the department, is currently in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

"Thanks to everyone for their kind words and support as our brave officer … recovers from his injuries," the department wrote on Twitter.

Police said the officer was shot at while in full uniform.

"What's most troubling, it's not just that someone was emboldened enough to shoot at a police officer, but someone was emboldened enough to shoot at a fully uniformed police officer with several other marked units or police officers right there," Outlaw said.

MIAMI POLICE CHIEF FLASHED SAME ‘OK’ HAND GESTURE IN PAST PHOTO AS OFFICER HE SUSPENDED, UNION SAYS

An individual was taken into custody, though Outlaw said it was unclear if they were connected to the shooting, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported. Police were canvassing the area late Monday and it wasn't immediately clear how many other suspects were being sought.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation is ongoing.