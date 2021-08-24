Expand / Collapse search
Anthony Fauci
Published

Fauci says he misspoke on when he believes US could get COVID under control

The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 years and older

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top disease expert in the U.S., said in an interview Monday that he misspoke when he said the country may get the virus under control by fall 2022—another full year.

Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN the error occurred during an earlier interview with NPR.

Fauci apologized and said he listened to the interview. He tried to clarify and said if more Americans sign up to take the vaccines – as well as those who have already recovered from the virus--the country could get "some good control in the spring."

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday granted full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 years and older, Fox Business reported.

