Biden's close ties to Hunter's business dealings, White House recession denials and more top headlines

VEEP VISITS - Joe Biden met with at least 14 of Hunter's business associates while vice president in Obama's White House. Continue reading …

WINDY CITY WOES - Chicago Democrats silent on plan to address plummeting arrests as crime surges. Continue reading …

WHERE'S WHOOPI? - Nazi protests witness Jason Rantz weighs in on ABC News apology to Turning Point, and describes his experience. Continue reading …

HARD TIMES ON THE HORIZON? - Biden admin and allies make recession denial push ahead of GDP report. Continue reading …

‘LOST HIS WAY’ - How a teen idol's fame led to his tragic death. Continue reading …

POLITICS

ELECTION IMPACT - Hillary Clinton's former chief strategist reveals why Manchin's inflation bill won't affect midterms. Continue reading …

‘COMPLACENCY’ AND ‘INCOMPETENCE’ - As China gains footholds in America, Congress is ‘sleeping at the wheel,' former Pentagon official says. Continue reading …

DEAL DONE – Manchin and Schumer finally come to an agreement after more than a year of Build Back Better talks. Continue reading …

ROGAN’S READ - Huawei will empower China to 'steal' American 'intellectual property': Joe Rogan. Continue reading …

MEDIA

WHAT RECESSION? - Politico says upcoming GDP report predicting a recession might be ‘inaccurate.’ Continue reading …

RATINGS BOOSTER - MSNBC, CNN, rest of liberal media 'desperately need' Trump to run in 2024, conservative Dave Rubin says. Continue reading …

‘I AM INSULTED’ - 'Outnumbered' blasts 'blathering' hosts of 'The View' for falsely linking Turning Point USA to neo-Nazis. Continue reading …

‘PROMISED THE MOON’ - New CNN poll shows 75% of Dems don’t want President Biden to run for re-election. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Fox News host calls out DOJ and FBI for allegedly conspiring to protect President Biden and Democratic Party. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - DOJ is apparently hiding evidence of Hunter Biden's criminal activity. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - God forbid President Biden would ever give any credit to his predecessor. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - The Left is defined solely by their attempt to convict Donald Trump. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

TELL-ALL DRAMA - Meghan Markle denies she lied to Oprah as lawsuit continues. Continue reading …

UNDER THE RADAR - American cars? You might not know these models are made in the USA. Continue reading …

TAIWAN TROUBLE - The Ukraine war shocked the world. We must act now to prevent the next one in Asia. Continue reading …

STILL IN ‘VIEW’ - Turning Point USA responds to apology from ABC show after threatening lawsuit. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Biden was also helped [with his COVID-19] by the vaccines, which were made possible by President Trump's Operation Warp Speed. But God forbid President Biden would ever give any credit to his predecessor."

- SEAN HANNITY

