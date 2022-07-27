Expand / Collapse search
Laura Ingraham: The Hunting of Donald Trump

Fox News host Laura Ingraham tore into Attorney General Merrick Garland for hunting, prosecuting and jailing President Biden's political opponents.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Attorney General Merrick Garland is doing President Biden's bidding when it comes to prosecuting political opponents in her opening monologue on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: What a difference a few years make in Democrats' views of right and wrong. Now Biden's attorney general is doing exactly what they all warned about under Trump. He's weaponizing the DOJ, despite his denial, in perfect timing with "the Washington Post" article that was teeming with DOJ leaks about a criminal investigation surrounding January 6th and Trump. 

GRASSLEY PRESSES DOJ, FBI FOR TRANSPARENCY ON ‘PARTISAN’ POLITICIZATION OF AGENCIES, HUNTER BIDEN PROBE 

Whatever your views on Trump in 2024, this garland news should really disturb you. Bowing to the demands of Biden himself and anti-Trump forces in Congress, Garland is no better than the average, I don’t know, prosecutor working for Vladimir Putin. Political opponents are relentlessly hunted, prosecuted, then jailed by a sham ministry of justice there. In the New York Times doesn’t press his exposes of Putin’s vendetta-style justice. But they take the proper justification for Garland’s investigation, they take it all at face value. No concern about potential political bias or political motivations. I wonder why. 

Maybe we should ask Hunter Biden. A staggering lack of curiosity about his business conduct, even when the hard drive, his hard drive, was verified. It’s worse than just a media cover-up. Senator Chuck Grassley just wrote Garland and the FBI director Chris Wray about new whistle-blower information that describes concerns in 2020 about the FBI’s receipt and use of derogatory information related to Hunter Biden, and the FBI’s false portrayal of acquired evidence as disinformation.

