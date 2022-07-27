New CNN poll shows 75% of Dems don’t want Biden to run for reelection: 'Promised the moon,' now ‘frustrated’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" Wednesday morning, anchor John King gave the reasons he thinks are responsible for the latest CNN poll showing President Biden’s approval among his own party at rock-bottom levels.

Reacting to the new survey showing that a whopping 75% of Democrats want someone other than Joe Biden to run for president in 2024, King told New Day hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar that Democratic voters are "frustrated."

They were "promised the moon," he claimed, adding that Biden voters "didn’t get most of that."

President Biden has expressed his intention to run for re-election, though more and more Democrat-friendly media outlets have been railing against the idea. A New York Times column from Tuesday claimed that the best thing Biden could do to help his party would be to announce his decision not to run for re-election because his presidency is "failing."

The latest CNN poll indicates a tough uphill battle for Biden to regain standing among Democratic voters.

Berman and Keilar brought on King to explain the significance of the newly released poll. Keilar prompted him: "John, I want to ask you about the CNN poll because it shows 75% of Democratic voters actually want someone other than Joe Biden in 2024. Can he win with numbers like that?"

King prefaced his take on the poll result with his claim that the midterm election results would probably give a better account of Biden’s actual standing among Democratic voters than the CNN poll. "Well, again, we’re having this conversation three months before the 2022 midterms. What happens in those midterms will say a lot more, Brianna, than any poll today about Joe Biden’s standing in the country and Joe Biden’s standing within his own Democratic Party," he stated.

Still, he explained the current factors most likely contributing to Democrats pessimistic view of the man they elected. "What have we all been through for going on three years now? A COVID pandemic that hits you in the head like a two-by-four. Every time you think it’s about to fade, it hits you again," he stated.

He then mentioned the dismal economic setting. "We’re waiting for a Fed meeting today. They’re going to raise interest rates again, hopefully to help tame inflation, but what does that mean? It increases the cost if you’re trying to buy a house. It increases the cost of your credit cards."

He then summed up voter sentiment. "The American people whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, a cranky independent, you’re exhausted. You’re frustrated." Speaking to Democratic Party voters’ feelings specifically, he claimed, "you were promised the moon after the Democrats won those two Georgia Senate seats, you were promised sweeping legislation on climate, sweeping legislation on childcare, sweeping legislation on just about everything under the Democratic umbrella. You didn’t get most of that, didn’t you?"

"So you’re frustrated," he continued. "You have your normal frustrations that all Americans have, then you have your partisan frustrations because Democrats thought with all-Democratic government they would get so much. Democrats clearly overpromised."

King explained that Democrats are naturally taking their frustrations out on "the guy in charge," adding, "That’s called human nature."