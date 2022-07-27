Sean Hannity: God forbid President Biden would ever give any credit to his predecessor

Sean Hannity discussed President Biden's comments following his COVID-19 recovery and how he refuses to give credit to his predecessor Trump on "Hannity."

Fox News host Sean Hannity talked about President Joe Biden's diagnosis and recovery from COVID-19 and discussed Biden taking a swipe at former President Trump over his own brush with COVID-19.

HANNITY: IT IS IMPORTANT BECAUSE OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION LYING

SEAN HANNITY: You probably didn't notice, but Joe Biden has been in isolation for about a week following his COVID 19 diagnosis. Good news tonight he's apparently all better and resuming his normal schedule, which is like his COVID schedule. And that is waking up late, going to bed early, plenty of naps in between very few public events. And during a speech in the Rose Garden, as you just saw about COVID and his COVID journey, Biden had to evoke the uniter that he is his favorite subject, Donald Trump. Take a look.

Now, what Joe failed to mention is the current variant, which is B.A.5., the dominant variant of Omicron is much, much weaker than the original strain that infected then-President Trump. And by the way, not that I recall, I never saw a Donald Trump trip, not once, not twice, but three times climbing up the stairs to Air Force One and then having a spokesperson claim it was very windy. I don't know what's worse that he trip three times or they say the wind blew him over. Donald Trump never got blown over by the wind.

In fact, this current COVID variant is so weak that even a frail, cognitively impaired 79-year-old can recover at home with no problem whatsoever. And by the way, he forgot to mention he took the antiviral medicine packs a little bit. So Joe's recovery was aided by a highly effective new treatment. And of course, Biden was also helped by the vaccines, which were made possible by President Trump's Operation Warp Speed. But God forbid President Biden would ever give any credit to his predecessor. You know, the uniter in chief that he is just doesn't seem to have it in them.

