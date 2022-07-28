Meghan Markle denies she lied to Oprah about being an ‘only child’ in tell-all interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle denied this week that she lied to Oprah Winfrey about being an "only child" in her tell-all interview last year.

The Duchess of Sussex’s legal team said in a court filing Monday in connection to her half-sister Samantha Markle’s defamation lawsuit that Meghan made a "subjective" statement about how she felt about her childhood.

"Meghan’s response to that question that she ‘grew up as an only child’ was obviously not meant to be a statement of objective fact that she had no genetic siblings or half-siblings," her legal team said in the filing. "Rather, it was a textbook example of a subjective statement about how a person feels about her childhood."

The filing claimed that Samantha Markle "ignored the context" of Winfrey’s question, which was about Meghan’s "relationship" with her half-sister, who is 17 years older than her and was raised in another home.

PRINCE HARRY CAN SUE GOVERNMENT OVER SECURITY CONCERNS IN UK, JUDGE RULES

It said her sister’s contention that she can disprove that Meghan grew up as an only child is "inherently unfalsifiable. It is hard to imagine a more personal and subjective feeling than how one views their own childhood."

Samantha Markle sued Meghan in March for $75,000, claiming her statement that she "grew up as an only child" was defamatory because Meghan made her half-sister look like an "opportunist of the worst kind" who wanted to cash in on having a famous sister.

PRINCE HARRY WINS LATEST LEGAL BATTLE AGAINST UK'S MAIL ON SUNDAY OVER ‘DEFAMATORY’ STORY

She also alleges that a biography called "Finding Freedom" that was not written by Meghan or Prince Harry has caused her "humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale," according to Cosmopolitan.

Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, the authors of the biography, have said the Sussexes weren’t involved with the book.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Her communications secretary may have spoken to the authors off the record but Meghan's lawyers said in a filing that that is irrelevant because "Meghan did not make the statements; she cannot be liable for them. It is that simple."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meghan's attorney told TMZ when the lawsuit was first filed: "This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."