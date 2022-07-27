Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk on 'The View's' 'smear': We're not going to let this go

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk slammed "The View’s" liberal panelists on "Jesse Watters Primetime" for tying the conservative group's summit last weekend to neo-Nazi demonstrators.

TURNING POINT USA ISSUES CEASE AND DESIST TO ABC NEWS OVER "DEFAMATORY STATEMENTS" ON "THE VIEW"

CHARLIE KIRK: They ["The View"] went after our 5,000 students at our event there of high school and college kids. And look, I get attacked all the time, people say false things, I'm a public figure. But when you go after 16 and 17-year-olds that travel from across the country that then have to live for the rest of their life with a shadow over them because someone at ABC says that they might be linked to neo-Nazis … But look, what did it take for us to get to the point of an apology? We had to threaten a lawsuit, Jesse. And by the way, we're still entertaining it. We're talking to some of the best lawyers out there that are experts in this. And as you know, these things can be very complicated.

