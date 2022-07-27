Huawei will empower China to 'steal' American 'intellectual property': Joe Rogan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcast host Joe Rogan warned that Huawei, a Chinese technology company, will empower other Chinese companies to steal American entrepreneurs' intellectual property and use it for their own benefit.

"They [Huawei] have super complex smartphones. Huawei had some amazing phones that they were using... really like high-end phones. But they also had network devices that were stealing data. They were using them as spy devices," Rogan said during Tuesday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

He added that Huawei is "100 percent" spying on Americans and highlighted recent reports about the FBI's concern for the Chinese tech-giant.

"FBI found Huawei equipment in Midwest could disrupt U.S. nuclear communications" Rogan said. "This is some s--- that they found out where the FBI director was talking about how bad the Chinese spying is on Americans, and he said it's bigger than every other country combined."

Huawei has close ties to the Chinese Communist Party, which the White House recently announced investigation into what data the company was transmitting to foreign partners.

FBI Director Christopher Wray recently sounded the alarm on the dangers China poses to the United States.

"We consistently see that it’s the Chinese government that poses the biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security, and by ‘our,’ I mean both of our nations, along with our allies in Europe and elsewhere," Wray said, adding that "it is the Chinese government and the Chinese Community Party that pose the threat we’re focused on countering – not the Chinese people, and certainly not Chinese immigrants in our countries – who are themselves frequently victims of the Chinese government’s lawless aggression."

"Why do they want to spy on us?" asked Rogan's guest, Theo Von.

"Stealing intellectual property, stealing all your data, stealing credit card numbers, stealing where you're going, tracking you, if you're criticizing the Chinese government," Rogan responded.

Rogan played part of a "60 Minutes" interview with FBI director Wray.

"The biggest threat we face as a country from a counter-intelligence perspective is from the People's Republic of China and especially the Chinese Communist Party," Way said in the clip. "No country presents a broader, more severe threat to our ideas, our innovation, our economic security than China," Wray said. "They are targeting our innovation, our trade secrets, our intellectual property on a scale that's unprecedented in history. They have a bigger hacking program than that of every other major nation combined. They have stolen more of Americans' personal and corporate data than every nation combined."

Rogan's guest asked if China can sell counterfeit goods and rip off American companies because of their hacking and theft. Rogan responded with a scenario that is "even worse".

"How about this?" Rogan asked. "Maybe you develop something. You develop some new innovative technology, but you develop it using an internet that's connected with Huawei devices or some other device that the Chinese government has infiltrated and put third party access to."

"So they infiltrate all of your secrets and when you go to market they've already created it. So they already have put people to work building the thing that you have worked so hard to develop. They put engineers on it, and they do it," Rogan continued. "So all of our intellectual property, all of our creative pursuits in terms of innovation, they steal all that and build it over there."

During the same episode, Rogan read TikTok's terms of service and warned about how the app is used by the Chinese government to spy on Americans.