Jesse Watters calls out DOJ and FBI for allegedly conspiring to protect Biden, Democratic Party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters weighs in on the January 6 Committee’s hearings and contrasts it to the FBI’s treatment of the allegations against Hunter Biden on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Now, 2024 is around the corner, and they're slow-walking the Hunter probe, narrowing it down to just a little small tax beef and are floating charging Trump with a felony so he can't run against Joe. Would they really put the former president of the United States in prison? They'd lock up the Republican nominee for president?

OVERSIGHT REPUBLICANS FOLLOWING HUNTER BIDEN'S 'MONEY TRAIL' DEMAND ANSWERS FROM FINANCIAL ADVISER

Or do they just hold this dark cloud of imminent indictment over the guy to dirty him up in the Republican primary? I mean, "Do you really want to vote for a guy who could be going to jail?" That's their strategy. How sinister and how deep does this go? They're going to try to convict Trump over January 6 without even telling us if they were involved in January 6 ?

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And we're seeing the DOJ and FBI openly conspire to protect Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, just locking up Republicans who ask questions. What's this really about? Donald Trump wanted to close the border, confront China and stop policing the world and that was a threat to the establishment and their profits. Joe Biden, on the other hand, he wants to police Ukraine's borders instead of ours and wants to let China radar piggyback, so they'll do anything they can to keep this guy in charge and imprison the renegade.