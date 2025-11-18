Democrat found texting Jeffrey Epstein faces House censure, committee removal threats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservatives are targeting a member of the House Democratic Caucus over her alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris, R-Md., told reporters Tuesday that a member of his group would introduce a resolution to censure Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., the Virgin Islands' nonvoting delegate to the House of Representatives.

Newly released documents show that Plaskett exchanged texts with Epstein during a congressional hearing with Michael Cohen, a former associate of President Donald Trump, in February 2019.

"I think we're going to have a censure resolution on Delegate Plaskett. It could be introduced today," Harris told reporters.

KHANNA, MASSIE, GREENE URGE SENATE TO PASS EPSTEIN BILL UNCHANGED, WARN OF ‘RECKONING’

"I think she needs to be censured by the House and removed from the [House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence] for colluding with a convicted felon during a congressional hearing. That does not reflect well on the House of Representatives."

It's not clear yet if the resolution will be introduced as a standard bill or whether conservatives will deem it "privileged."

If it's a privileged resolution, House GOP leaders will be forced to put the bill on the floor within two legislative days, meaning it could be considered this week.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN SAGA CONTINUES AS CONGRESS RETURNS FROM RECESS

Republicans have seized on Plaskett's messages with Epstein as proof of a double standard by Democrats on the late pedophile financier's case.

House Democrats have been arguing for transparency in pushing to uncover any potential improper links between Trump and Epstein but have been largely silent on Plaskett in the days since her ties to him surfaced.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., dodged questions about Plaskett after his Monday news conference, telling reporters he had not spoken to her.

"I have not had a conversation with Stacey Plaskett. In fact, I think Stacey Plaskett has issued a statement as it relates to this and her statement speaks for itself," he said.

Texts exchanged during the 2019 hearing, in which Cohen accused Trump of a scheme to pay off mistresses to hide evidence of extramarital affairs during his 2016 presidential bid, show Epstein taking a heavy interest in Plaskett's questioning.

Epstein appeared to guide Plaskett's lines of questioning at times. One text showed him saying, "Hes opened the door to questions re who are the other henchmen at trump org."

Plaskett was shown to respond, "Yup. Very aware and waiting my turn."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The texts are part of a trove of documents sent to the House Oversight Committee by Epstein's estate.

Her office said in a statement to The Washington Post regarding the texts that she "received texts from staff, constituents and the public at large offering advice, support and in some cases partisan vitriol, including from Epstein."

"As a former prosecutor she welcomes information that helps her get at the truth and took on the GOP that was trying to bury the truth. The congresswoman has previously made clear her long record combating sexual assault and human trafficking, her disgust over Epstein’s deviant behavior and her support for his victims," Plaskett's office said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Plaskett for comment on Harris' threat.