Jackpot-fixing inquiry spreads to 5th state as prosecutor says insider fixed 2 Kansas jackpots

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this July 15, 2015 file photo, Eddie Tipton looks over at his lawyers before the start of his trial in Des Moines, Iowa. The former security director of the Multi-State Lottery Association, accused of tampering with lottery drawings to rig jackpots in four states, was convicted of fraud in the attempt to claim a $16.5 million jackpot in Iowa. Investigators are now looking at payouts in 37 other states and U.S. territories that used random-number generators from the Iowa-based association, which administers games and distributes prizes for the lottery consortium. (Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register, File) MANDATORY CREDIT

IOWA CITY, Iowa – A lottery industry insider allegedly fixed two jackpots in Kansas, bringing to five the number of states connected to the widening investigation.

Iowa prosecutor Rob Sand said in court documents Monday that investigators recently linked the Kansas jackpots to Eddie Tipton.

Sand says evidence will show that others claimed the prizes and half of the winnings were returned to Tipton in cash in 2011.

The documents don't provide additional details. Tipton's attorney, Dean Stowers, dismissed the latest allegations as a publicity stunt.

Tipton is former security director of the Urbandale, Iowa-based Multi-State Lottery Association and managed its random number generators.

Tipton was convicted of fixing a $16.5 million Hot Lotto jackpot earlier this year. Since then, prosecutors have charged him with fixing jackpots worth millions in Colorado, Wisconsin and Oklahoma.