Jackpot-fixing inquiry spreads to 5th state as prosecutor says insider fixed 2 Kansas jackpots

A lottery industry insider allegedly fixed two jackpots in Kansas, bringing to five the number of states connected to the widening investigation.

Iowa prosecutor Rob Sand said in court documents Monday that investigators recently linked the Kansas jackpots to Eddie Tipton.

Sand says evidence will show that others claimed the prizes and half of the winnings were returned to Tipton in cash in 2011.

The documents don't provide additional details. Tipton's attorney, Dean Stowers, dismissed the latest allegations as a publicity stunt.

Tipton is former security director of the Urbandale, Iowa-based Multi-State Lottery Association and managed its random number generators.

Tipton was convicted of fixing a $16.5 million Hot Lotto jackpot earlier this year. Since then, prosecutors have charged him with fixing jackpots worth millions in Colorado, Wisconsin and Oklahoma.