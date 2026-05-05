FBI nabs more than 350 alleged child sex abuse offenders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI announced Tuesday the arrests of more than 350 child sexual abuse offenders as part of a sprawling nationwide operation.

More than 200 child victims were located during Operation Iron Pursuit, which involved all 56 national FBI field offices, as well as numerous U.S. Attorneys' offices.

One victim who was recovered in the operation was a 10-year-old from Utah who was taken by his transgender parent to Cuba, according to the bureau. Investigators say the child was supposed to be on a camping trip with a transgender parent, partner and another child. The group instead flew from Canada to Mexico and then to Cuba.

Rose Inessa-Ethington, the child's biological father, allegedly flew the child to Cuba with his partner, Blue Inessa-Ethington, without the mother's knowledge. The child's family expressed "significant concerns for the minor’s well-being, as the child was born male, however, identified as a female child, which family members largely believed to be due to manipulation by Rose," the FBI wrote in a press release.

CHILD REUNITED WITH MOM AFTER TRANSGENDER DAD, PARTNER ALLEGEDLY KIDNAP ABROAD AMID GENDER SURGERY FEARS: FEDS

The FBI reunited the child with his mother after fears that his transgender parent shuttled him to Cuba for gender reassignment surgery.

The transgender parent and the transgender partner who assisted the parent were arrested and charged with International Parental Kidnapping.

"Operation Iron Pursuit is just the latest in this FBI’s work with our interagency partners to crush child abuse networks all over this country," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Last year through Operations like Relentless Justice, Enduring Justice, and Restore Justice, we set records identifying over 6,300 child victims, taking 300+ human traffickers off the streets, and more. President Trump’s law enforcement team is eliminating these criminal actors at a historic pace and we’re not slowing down," Patel concluded.

The FBI said those arrested during Operation Iron Pursuit are alleged to have committed various crimes, including sexual exploitation, sex trafficking, abuse, kidnapping, and possessing, distributing, or receiving child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

James Strahler II, 37, pleaded guilty in early April to numerous charges related to his creation of AI-generated explicit material of both adults and children. Strahler pleaded guilty to cyberstalking after prosecutors alleged he used over 100 web-based AI models, telephone calls, voicemails, text messages and web postings to harass victims.

Strahler created over 700 images of both real victims and animations and uploaded them to a website dedicated to child sex abuse material, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Ohio.

He is the first person in the U.S. to be convicted under the Take It Down Act, a landmark bill which criminalizes the non-consensual sharing of intimate images and deepfake AI content that was championed by First Lady Melania Trump.

Another alleged abuser caught in the roundup was New York's Alber Rodriguez, a 48-year-old who the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy and taking photos and videos of the abuse.

"As alleged, Alber Rodriguez sexually abused a 12-year-old child and recorded that abuse—conduct that is as cruel as it is criminal," U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in a press release.

"This Office has zero tolerance for those who prey on children. Protecting New Yorkers, especially our youngest and most vulnerable, is our priority. If you exploit a child in this District, we will find you, we will charge you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. We will not stop until those who endanger our children are taken off our streets and held fully accountable."

Anthony Greene, 37, of Pennsylvania, was also arrested in April as part of the sweep and charged with a litany of crimes. Prosecutors charged Greene by indictment with two counts each of manufacture of child pornography; use of an interstate commerce facility to entice a minor, and attempt to entice a minor, to engage in sexual conduct; and receipt of child pornography, and one count each of possession of child pornography and possession of a firearm by a felon, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania wrote in a statement.

BONGINO ANNOUNCES FBI APPREHENDED 449 CHILD PREDATORS, RESCUED 224 KIDS IN FIRST 3 MONTHS AS DEPUTY DIRECTOR

"This operation puts every child predator on notice: we are coming for you," Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. "The sexual exploitation of minors is an abomination with no place in our society. We will hunt down these offenders, hold them fully accountable under the law, and deliver justice for victims."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI said Iron Pursuit follows three other successful operations last year.

According to the bureau, 205 children were rescued and 293 offenders are arrested during Operation Relentless Justice, which concluded in December 2025. Operation Enduring Justice, which ended in August 2025, resulted in the rescue of 133 children and the arrests of 234 offenders. The FBI said 115 children were rescued and 205 child sex abuse offenders were arrested as a result of Operation Restore Justice, which concluded in May 2025.

"Every single day this FBI is working 24/7 to break networks of child abusers all across this country," Patel added. "Let this be a message to criminal actors who seek to target America’s children: you will be pursued, and you will be brought to justice."