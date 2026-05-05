Wave of school bomb threats rocks Kentucky amid suspected robocall scheme, police say

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A suspected robocalling campaign may be behind a wave of school bomb threats reported across Kentucky, authorities said.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced Tuesday that it is actively investigating multiple threats targeting schools statewide in coordination with local law enforcement agencies. Preliminary findings suggest the calls may be part of a robocall campaign, according to officials.

"Preliminary findings suggest the threats may be linked to a robocalling campaign. These threats are illegal, disruptive, and unacceptable," Kentucky State Police said in a statement. "We will thoroughly investigate each incident and hold those responsible fully accountable."

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So far, officials say none of the threats have been deemed credible.

Police have not specified which schools were targeted.

The news has prompted concern among parents calling for police to share more information.

"Which schools are getting the threats parents have the right to know," one person wrote on social media.

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"Do we know what counties have received the threats?" another asked.

"Is there a list of schools with threats?" a third questioned.

Robocalls — automated phone calls that use prerecorded or artificial voice messages — are often a "preferred tool" for scammers, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

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The incidents follow a series of hoax calls on Friday that led to evacuations and closures at zoos across the country, including the Louisville Zoo, according to WLKY.

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Similar fake threats were also reported Monday at high schools in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and across the Philadelphia suburbs, according to FOX 29.

Kentucky State Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.