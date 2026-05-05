Houston restaurateur suspected of killing pregnant wife and two children before taking his own life

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A wealthy restaurateur and former pharmaceutical CEO fatally shot his pregnant wife and two children before taking his own life in a suspected triple murder-suicide, authorities in Texas said.

Police and family members confirmed Houston restaurant owners Matthew Mitchell, 52, his pregnant wife Thy Mitchell, 39, along with their 8-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, were found dead by a babysitter in their home at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said it appears the father killed his wife and children before fatally shooting himself, according to a report from local affiliate FOX 26 Houston.

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The two children were found dead in their beds, but it is unclear when the four people were killed, according to Houston Fire.

Matthew Mitchell, who served as owner and operator of Traveler’s Table, received a bachelor’s degree from Emory University and studied in France, Italy and at Oxford University in England, according to his company's website.

After working as a journalist in London, Paris and New York City, he entered the pharmaceutical industry and led clinical research company Texas Center for Drug Development, Inc. as president and CEO, according to the site. More than a decade later, he opened his first restaurant.

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Thy Mitchell, who served as co-owner of Traveler’s Table and a board member of the Texas Restaurant Association's Houston chapter, grew up in the city as a first-generation Vietnamese-American, the website noted.

After graduating from the University of Houston and Penn State University, she held human relations leadership roles at three Fortune 500 companies in the hospitality and retail industries, according to the website.

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The family's home is situated in River Oaks, an affluent Houston suburb known for its luxury real estate.

Traveler’s Table's publicist did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.