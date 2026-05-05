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Antisemitism Exposed

Mohamed Sabry Soliman to plead guilty in deadly firebombing of pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado

Prosecutors are reportedly weighing the death penalty for Mohamed Sabry Soliman in his federal hate crime case

By Robert McGreevy Fox News
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Mohamed Soliman throws an incendiary device into a group of pro-Israel supporters. Video

Mohamed Soliman throws an incendiary device into a group of pro-Israel supporters.

The attack took place in Boulder, Colorado, Sunday, June 1, 2025. Soliman was subsequently arrested by police. (CREDIT: Alex Osante)

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Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who allegedly firebombed a 2025 pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado, with Molotov cocktails, will plead guilty to murder and other state charges, according to court documents viewed by The Associated Press.

The attack happened on June 1, 2025, during a pro-Israel demonstration in the college town of Boulder, Colorado. Eighty-two-year-old Karen Diamond was killed and about a dozen others were injured.

Soliman appeared to disguise himself as a gardener before springing into action, hurling two flaming projectiles at demonstrators, according to prosecutors.

MOHAMED SABRY SOLIMAN: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ACCUSED IN COLORADO TERROR ATTACK

Mohamed Sabry Soliman standing in front of Boulder Police Department building

Mohamed Sabry Soliman faces multiple charges following an incident in Boulder, Colo., on Sunday, June 1. (Boulder Police Department)

The Egyptian national who was living in the U.S. illegally originally pleaded not guilty. Investigators said he planned the attack for a year and was driven by a desire "to kill all Zionist people."

He faces dozens of state charges in addition to federal hate-crime charges. Prosecutors are reportedly weighing the death penalty for Soliman in his hate crime case. Soliman's lawyers claim they've offered to plead guilty to the state charges in exchange for a life sentence in prison, the AP reports.

Boulder attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman appears behind glass in the Boulder County Jail wearing an orange jumpsuit

Boulder attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman appears in a video feed from the Boulder County Jail during a brief court appearance in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. June 2, 2025 in a still image from video. (Colorado Judicial Branch/Handout via REUTERS)

Soliman allegedly told investigators he had planned to kill the 20 people at the demonstration, which was a rally calling for the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 attack.

BOULDER SUSPECT SPENT A YEAR PLANNING MOLOTOV COCKTAIL ATTACK ON PRO-ISRAEL MARCH: DOCS

Soliman's lawyers argue that he wasn't targeting a religious or ethnic group, but a political movement in Zionism, exempting his crimes from hate crime status, the AP reported. Still, he faces over a dozen hate-crime charges.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman launching fiery attack on demonstrators near Boulder County courthouse

Mohamed Sabry Soliman launched a fiery attack on demonstrators near the Boulder County courthouse in Boulder, Colo., on June 1, 2025. (Lisa Turnquist/AP)

Soliman allegedly had originally planned to buy a gun and shoot the demonstrators, but pivoted to the Molotov cocktails when he was denied a firearm due to his immigration status, Fox News Digital previously reported.

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He will face trial Thursday when he is expected to plead guilty, the AP reported.

Fox News Digital contacted the public attorney's office representing Soliman for comment but did not immediately receive a response. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado declined to comment.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten, Danielle Wallace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
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