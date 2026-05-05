Bear attack in Yellowstone National Park leaves 2 hikers injured

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Two hikers were injured in a bear attack Monday on a popular trail just miles from Yellowstone National Park’s iconic Old Faithful geyser, prompting officials to close a large swath of the park as investigators work to determine what went wrong.

The attack happened Monday afternoon on the Mystic Falls Trail, a heavily traveled route near the Midway Geyser Basin that features a loop to a 70-foot waterfall, park officials said.

Emergency crews with the National Park Service responded quickly after the encounter, which officials described as a single incident involving one or more bears. Authorities have not yet identified the species involved.

Park officials temporarily shut down the surrounding area, including multiple trails and backcountry campsites, as the investigation continues.

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Officials have not released details about the hikers’ conditions or whether they were traveling together.

The incident marks the first bear attack resulting in injuries in Yellowstone in 2026. The last similar incident occurred in September 2025, when a hiker was injured on a trail northeast of Yellowstone Lake.

Bear attacks in Yellowstone are rare despite the popularity of the park, which draws more than 4 million visitors each year. The last fatal attack inside the park occurred in 2015.

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Yellowstone is home to both grizzly and black bears, with grizzlies generally larger and more aggressive. Officials said determining the type of bear involved will be part of the investigation.

The fate of the animal or animals involved will depend on the circumstances of the attack, including whether it was a defensive encounter or something more unusual.

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Park officials are reminding visitors to take precautions when hiking in bear country, including staying at least 100 yards away from bears, carrying bear spray, making noise and hiking in groups.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.