California hiker dies after falling 30 feet from popular trail into ravine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Southern California rescue call turned tragic Saturday afternoon when a hiker fell into a steep ravine along the rugged Mount Wilson Trail and was later found dead.

Rescuers responded around 1:51 p.m. after reports that a hiker had fallen below the trail near a challenging "fixed rope" section, the Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team said in a statement. Climbers often rely on anchored lines to navigate steep terrain.

Search and rescue crews, along with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Air 5 helicopter medics, located the man about 30 feet below the trail in a rocky ravine.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the hiker was pronounced dead at the scene, rescuers said.

CALIFORNIA HIKER FOUND DEAD AFTER STRIKING OUT TO SEARCH FOR MISSING GROUP

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity or whether the circumstances that led to the fall involved a medical emergency.

The Mount Wilson Trail, known for its narrow paths and exposed drop-offs in several sections, was temporarily closed as crews worked to recover the body, which was carried off the mountain later that evening.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including the Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team, Sierra Madre Police and Fire departments, Arcadia and Pasadena fire crews and Los Angeles County Fire.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department urged the public to use caution on the trail, particularly in technical sections that require careful footing and proper equipment, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.