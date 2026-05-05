Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Donald Trump

FAA employee charged with allegedly threatening to kill President Trump in email to White House

Dean DelleChiaie, 35, allegedly conducted assassination research on his government computer months before sending a death threat

By Bonny Chu Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employee in New Hampshire has been charged with threatening to kill President Donald Trump, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Dean DelleChiaie, a 35-year-old mechanical engineering contractor from Nashua, was arrested Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Hampshire.

Prosecutors said that late last month, DelleChiaie sent a death threat to the White House from his personal email account, allegedly identifying himself and stating he planned to "neutralize" or "kill" the president.

The email was sent roughly three months after DelleChiaie allegedly began using his government work computer to conduct assassination-related research.

PENNSYLVANIA MAN CHARGED WITH THREATENING TRUMP, ICE AGENTS, OTHER OFFICIALS

Donald Trump at White House

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, April 13, 2026. (Salwan Georges/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

According to prosecutors, his searches included how to smuggle a firearm into a federal facility, previous assassination attempts targeting Trump, statistics on how many people wanted him dead, and the statement, "I am going to kill Donald John Trump."  

The United States Secret Service interviewed DelleChiaie in early February, during which he allegedly admitted to carrying out the searches on his government-issued work computer and to owning three firearms, including a handgun kept in a safe at his home, the Justice Department said, citing a criminal complaint.

FBI ARRESTS LEFTIST SENATE HOPEFUL FOR ALLEGED DEATH THREATS AGAINST TRUMP, CONGRESS MEMBER AND DAUGHTER 

Federal Aviation Administration logo in New Hampshire

A sign marks the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Boston Air Route Traffic Control Center in Nashua, N.H. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

On April 21, DelleChiaie allegedly used his personal email account to send a message with the subject line "Contact the President" to the White House’s public-facing email address, accusing Trump of committing "terrorism."

"I, Dean DelleChiaie, am going neutralize/kill you - Donald John Trump - because you decided to kill kids - and say that it was War - when in reality - it is terrorism. God knows your actions and where you belong," the email stated, according to prosecutors. 

DelleChiaie was charged by criminal complaint in federal court last Friday with interstate communication of a threat against the president.

White House building

A fountain shoots water upward in the yard outside the White House on June 22, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He is expected to appear in court Tuesday. If convicted, DelleChiaie faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The United States Secret Service is leading the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Shannon is prosecuting the case. 

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue