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Florida School Shooting

Florida 12-year-old accused of threatening teacher, saying she will 'shoot up' school

The 12-year-old girl allegedly used an ex-boyfriend's login to send the threat, which was directed at a teacher

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Video shows 12-year-old girl taken to jail after alleged school shooting threat Video

Video shows 12-year-old girl taken to jail after alleged school shooting threat

A 12-year-old girl is facing felony charges after allegedly sending a threatening message about shooting up an elementary school. (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

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A 12-year-old Florida girl is facing felony charges after authorities claim she used a classmate’s account to send a chilling threat to "shoot up" her elementary school.

The girl is charged with making written or electronic threats to kill and unlawful use of a two-way communications device, both felonies, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Over the weekend, detectives received a report about an explicit written threat sent to a teacher at Louise S. McInnis Elementary School.

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Florida girl, 12, being led to jail

A 12-year-old girl is charged with two felonies after allegedly threatening to commit a school shooting. (Volusia Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

In addition to threatening the teacher, the sender said they were going to "shoot up" the school on the last day of class, according to the sheriff's office.

While the message was sent from a student account belonging to a 12-year-old boy, detectives determined it was sent by his ex-girlfriend, who had his login information, officials said.

The 12-year-old was seen on video having her ankles shackled before being led into a jail cell.

The 12-year-old was seen on video having her ankles shackled before being led into a jail cell. (Volusia Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

The sheriff's office posted a video of the arrest on Facebook, garnering more than one million views.

In the video, deputies could be seen leading the handcuffed, green-haired tween with a septum piercing from a patrol car to the jail.

Interior view of a jail cell with metal bars and a bench

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She was then shackled and escorted into a jail cell, where she was left sitting on a bench.

The elementary school did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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