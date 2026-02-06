Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Discovery

Workers stumble upon historic burial site and 'incredibly rare' find during sewer project

Chevron-patterned clay daub found at site may be first instance identified in Scotland

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Archaeologists solve 1,800-year-old Roman fresco puzzle in London Video

Archaeologists solve 1,800-year-old Roman fresco puzzle in London

London researchers have reconstructed a large Roman wall plaster collection, revealing 1,800-year-old frescoes that decorated a high-status building. (Source: MOLA)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Workers installing a new sewer line in Scotland unexpectedly uncovered ancient human remains, as well as evidence of a much older settlement.

The burial site dates back to the 6th century A.D., according to a Jan. 28 press release from Scottish Water. It was found at Windhill in the Scottish Highlands.

Remarkably, archaeologists also found two roundhouses from the Iron Age — which may date back as far as 3,000 years.

'HUGELY EXCITING' PREHISTORIC ARTIFACTS UNCOVERED DURING HUNT FOR LONG-LOST IRISH CASTLE

Excavators also found stone tools and two smelting furnaces, which "would have been housed in structures outside the roundhouses," Scottish Water said.

"The furnaces would likely have produced significant heat and fumes, precluding them from being set within an enclosed space," the release added.

Remains of Iron Age longhouse

The discovery at Windhill revealed two well-preserved Iron Age roundhouses — one is pictured above. This has added to the growing evidence of prehistoric settlement in the region. (Scottish Water, Steven Birch and Andy Hickie)

"This is evidenced by the arcs of post holes that were much shallower than the settings for the roundhouses and likely formed ancillary, temporary structures."

Artifacts and environmental materials from the site can reveal "much about daily life," both during the Iron Age and the 6th century A.D., said Steven Birch, an archaeologist at West Coast Archaeological Services.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNCOVER EERIE ANGLO-SAXON 'SAND BODIES' AT NUCLEAR POWER STATION SITE

"The two smelting furnaces and a smaller [blacksmith's] hearth were relatively well-preserved and during the excavations I was able to reveal much detail about their construction and use," he said.

One of the 6th-century burials had been placed in a log coffin, Birch said — and although most of the remains did not survive, a soil stain marked where it had been laid, along with a few cranial fragments.

Remains of furnace next to clay daub

Archaeologists uncovered well-preserved smelting furnaces, pictured at left, and rare decorated clay daub, seen at right, at the Windhill site, offering new insight into Iron Age industrial activity and settlement life in the Scottish Highlands. (Scottish Water, Steven Birch and Andy Hickie)

"There were no grave goods, which is typical of graves from this period in Scotland — unlike the well-furnished Anglo-Saxon burials of this period in England."

Experts were aware that the site held some archaeological potential, as "a large number of prehistoric features" were found a few years ago, Birch said.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Birch also described the condition of the two prehistoric roundhouses as "excellent," contributing to new evidence of a settlement at the site.

"Within a wider context, these types of discoveries add to a growing corpus of sites around the Moray Firth Basin, suggesting the area was a well-populated one during prehistory, and with widespread evidence for industrial activities including metalworking," he said.

Body stain in ancient grave

"There were no grave goods, which is typical of graves from this period in Scotland," said an archaeologist at West Coast Archaeological Services. (Scottish Water, Steven Birch and Andy Hickie)

He added, "These sites produced no pottery, but [rather] a range of stone tools for grinding grain, some small fragments of copper-alloy, and iron objects, which require further analysis."

He also said, "Environmental materials recovered from bulk samples include charcoal, burnt hazelnut shell and some burnt grain… likely six-rowed barley."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Because the soil is highly acidic, few bones survived from the burial site, though several fragments were recovered.

The most surprising discovery was clay daub in the roundhouse — or mud plaster that was used to cover woven wooden walls.

"We know that during the early medieval period, although Christianity was coming to the fore, people still had respect for [their pagan] ancestors."

What made the daub so unusual was its decoration — particularly its chevron, or V-shaped, patterns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"I can confirm that such decoration is incredibly rare and this is the first instance found within Scotland, if not the U.K., although additional research is required here," he said.

He also said that, by the time that 6th-century people lived there, some evidence of the earlier Iron Age roundhouses was still visible.

Depiction of Iron Age Britain

A depiction of Iron Age Britain is pictured here. The period dates back thousands of years, when roundhouses and metalworking sites formed part of active, well-populated communities. (Museum of London/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

"We know that, during the early medieval period, although Christianity was coming to the fore, people still had respect for [their pagan] ancestors, and that prehistoric standing stones and earlier burial monuments were linked to the deep past and ancestors," he said.

"These later barrows are often focused on these earlier monuments."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added that remains from the site — including burnt plant remains, animal bones and human teeth — can "provide some insights into diet and subsistence."

Researchers are now conducting radiocarbon dating and isotope analysis on the remains in hopes of building a clearer timeline of the site.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue