Iran rebuilding nuclear program despite Trump talks, opposition figure claims

Iran is rebuilding nuclear sites damaged in previous U.S. strikes and "preparing for war," despite engaging in talks with the Trump administration, according to a prominent Iranian opposition figure.

Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said newly released satellite images also prove the regime has accelerated its efforts to restore its "$2 trillion" uranium enrichment capabilities.

"The regime has clearly stepped up efforts to rebuild its uranium enrichment capabilities," Jafarzadeh told Fox News Digital. "It is preparing itself for a possible war by trying to preserve its nuclear weapons program and ensure its protection."

"That said, the ongoing rebuilding of Iran’s uranium enrichment capabilities is particularly alarming as the regime is now engaged in nuclear talks with the United States," he added.

New satellite images released by Earth intelligence monitor, Planet Labs, show reconstruction activity appears to be underway at the Isfahan complex.

Isfahan is one of three Iranian uranium enrichment plants targeted in the U.S. military operation known as "Midnight Hammer."

The June 22 operation involved coordinated Air Force and Navy strikes on the Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

Despite the damage, the satellite images show Iran has buried entrances to a tunnel complex at the site, according to Reuters.

Similar steps were reportedly taken at the Natanz facility, which houses two additional enrichment plants.

"These efforts in Isfahan involve rebuilding its centrifuge program and other activities related to uranium enrichment," Jafarzadeh said.

The renewed movements come as Iran participated in talks with the U.S. in Geneva.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump warned that "bad things" would happen if Iran did not make a deal.

While the talks were aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, Jafarzadeh argues that for the regime, talks would be nothing more than a tactical delay.

"Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei agreed to the nuclear talks as it would give the regime crucial time to avoid or limit the consequences of confrontation with the West," he said.

Jafarzadeh also described the regime spending at least "$2 trillion" on nuclear capabilities, which he said "is higher than the entire oil revenue generated since the regime came to power in Iran in 1979."

"Tehran is trying to salvage whatever has remained of its nuclear weapons program and quickly rebuild it," he said. "It has heavily invested in the nuclear weapons program as a key tool for the survival of the regime."

Jafarzadeh is best known for publicly revealing the existence of Iran’s Natanz nuclear site in 2002, which led to inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency and intensified global scrutiny of Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

"The insistence of the Iranian regime during the nuclear talks on maintaining its uranium enrichment capabilities, while rebuilding its damaged sites, is a clear indication that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has no plans to abandon its nuclear weapons program," he said.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran, led by Maryam Rajavi, exposed for the first time the nuclear sites in Natanz, Arak, Fordow and more than 100 other sites and projects, Jafarzadeh said, "despite a massive crackdown by the regime on this movement."