Iran president killed in chopper crash, Cohen returns to hot seat and more top headlines

DEADLY CRASH – Iran’s president, foreign minister, other officials confirmed dead in helicopter crash. Continue reading …

BACK FOR MORE – Cohen to return to stand after shock admission, court waits to see if Trump will testify. Continue reading …

INFILTRATING AMERICA – Mexico’s most dangerous cartels making themselves at home in your state, report says. Continue reading …

‘NOBODY CARED’ – Biden mocked after video shows no supporters greeting motorcade in Dem-run city. Continue reading …

'I DON'T UNDERSTAND' – Catholic actress weighs in on Chiefs kicker’s speech with message about her own faith. Continue reading …





POLITICS

‘SMEAR CAMPAIGN’ – Attorneys for IRS whistleblowers accuse special counsel of retaliation, being misleading. Continue reading …

ROUND TWO – Senate will take up border bill again this week, Schumer says. Continue reading …

STEERING CLEAR – Vulnerable Dems look to differentiate themselves from unpopular Biden. Continue reading …

‘I QUALIFY’ – RFK Jr. insists he meets criteria to join Trump, Biden on debate stage. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘EVERYONE MAKES FUN OF JOE’ – Comedian's on-stage roast of Biden staffer in crowd goes viral. Continue reading …

'THAT'S ABSURD' – Sen. Fetterman hits back at AOC after she suggests he's a bully. Continue reading …

MOVING ON – Comedian Bill Maher says he is bored by the Trump-dictator narrative. Continue reading …

‘IT WAS AWESOME’ – Homemaker influencer defends Harrison Butker after speech backlash. Continue reading …





OPINION

BETSY MCCAUGHEY – Here's the policy that dooms New York City to be migrant central. Continue reading …

DAVID MCINTOSH – Were you better off under Trump's economy or Biden's? Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SAY WHAT? – Biden’s grad speech full of head-scratching moments, some students turn their backs. Continue reading …

THE HEAT IS WRONG – Transgender high school runner booed after winning girls' 200-meter state title. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – State birds, songs, pop stars and politics: How well do you know the US? Continue reading …

STRESS ALERT – Heart attacks more likely during presidential elections for people with certain traits, study shows. Continue reading …

NEW PERSPECTIVE – Zoo installs giraffe feeder for animals to eat at their 'natural heights.' See video …







WATCH

SEN. TED CRUZ – Biden is a ‘brazen president.’ See video …

REP. NANCY MACE – Senate border bill ‘not worth the paper it was printed on.’ See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

