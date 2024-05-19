Sen. Fetterman hits back at AOC's suggestion he's a bully after House clash: 'That's absurd'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., hit back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday after she suggested he was a bully for comparing the House of Representatives to "The Jerry Springer Show."

"Oh, well, of course, that‘s absurd. I was just simply responding to the kind of chaos and everything that Rep. Greene started as well. And if everyone on the committee was proud of what they‘ve produced, they are entitled to their opinion or if they feel that this is the kind of a video that you want to send to a classroom of 8th grade civics kind of students across America," Fetterman said, responding to CNN's Jake Tapper. "That's their choice."

Following a clash between Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and on Thursday, Fetterman quipped that the House of Representatives was worse than "The Jerry Springer Show."

Ocasio-Cortez shot back at Fetterman, writing on social media, "I stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one."

"I understand you likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny being a ‘both sides’ issue," Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

The House Oversight Committee convened Thursday night to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena to hand over an audio recording of President Biden’s interview with a special counsel.

However, the hearing quickly spiraled out of control. Less than an hour after the hearing was underway, Greene took shots at her Democratic colleague, Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas.

"Do you know what we’re here for?" Crockett asked Greene, who shot back: "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading."

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer pleaded for order amid audible groans in the chamber.

Ocasio-Cortez weighed in, saying, "I do have a point of order, and I would like to move to take down Ms. Greene’s words. That is absolutely unacceptable. How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person... move her words down."

"Are your feelings hurt?" Greene asked.

"Oh girl, baby girl!" Ocasio-Cortez shot back. "Don’t even play!"

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report