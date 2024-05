Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Comedian Bill Maher said during a recent interview the repeated warnings that presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump is going to be a dictator bored him.

"When people come up to me and say, ‘What are we going to do?’ I’m like, ‘It doesn’t look to me like the world is just falling apart. Maybe it will tomorrow,’" he told the New York Times' Maureen Dowd in an interview. "Look, I lost my nervous system under Trump once. I’m not doing it again. When he blows up the world, wake me. I can’t put my nervous system on the line every day for every stupid tweet and every bonehead thing he does."

Democrats and some members of the media have repeatedly warned against a second Trump term and argued the former president will be a dictator if he's elected.

Maher, a critic of both President Biden and Donald Trump, told Dowd that he has a "soft spot for this crazy, mixed-up country of ours."

Maher also told Dowd that Americans needed to stop acting like the country was moving towards a civil war, adding, "We have to see each other not as mortal enemies," but "merely as roommates from hell."

After Biden and Trump settled on two debate dates, Maher said the president was only doing it because he's "losing."

"To me it says Biden knows he's losing because otherwise he wouldn't have agreed," Maher said Friday. "Only the loser wants to debate."

Maher marveled at the idea of a summer debate with the first one slated for June 27, pointing out "they haven't had the convention yet."

The comedian argued Biden had more to prove in the upcoming debates.

"Trump is a known commodity. They know he's gonna be an a--h--e. He's gonna be lurking and growling and not obeying the rules and everything else. But Biden, they want to see proof of life," he said.

Dowd asked Maher during the interview if he ever felt like he was "beating his head against the wall."

He replied that he does, but added they had to "keep sailing onward."

"I don’t want to hate half the country," he told Dowd. "I don’t hate half the country. And I don’t want America to get a divorce."

