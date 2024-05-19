'No sign of life' at crash site of helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, other leaders: report

There was "no sign of life" spotted Monday at the crash site of the helicopter that was carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials after it made a "hard landing" on Sunday, state TV reported.

The crash site was across a steep valley and rescuers have not yet reached it, according to state media.

As the sun rose on Monday, rescuers saw the helicopter from a distance of roughly 1.25 miles, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Pir Hossein Kolivand told state media.

The officials had been missing for more than 12 hours when the helicopter was observed.

Raisi and Amir-Abdollahian were traveling in Iran's East Azerbaijan province when the helicopter made what state TV described as a "hard landing" near Jolfa, a city on the border with the nation of Azerbaijan, roughly 375 miles northwest of Tehran. State TV later said it crashed further east near the village of Uzi, although details remained contradictory.

The governor of the East Azerbaijan province and other officials and bodyguards were also aboard, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. One local government official described what happened as a "crash," while others referred to it as a "hard landing" or an "incident."

"The esteemed president and company were on their way back aboard some helicopters and one of the helicopters was forced to make a hard landing due to the bad weather and fog," Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said in comments aired on state TV.

"Various rescue teams are on their way to the region but because of the poor weather and fogginess it might take time for them to reach the helicopter," the comments continued.

The incident comes as Iran, under Raisi and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack against Israel last month.

Iran has also faced years of mass protests against its Shiite theocracy in response to a struggling economy and attacks on women's rights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.