Schumer says Senate to take up border bill again this week

The U.S. Senate will once again vote on a bipartisan border security bill this week after previous efforts collapsed when Republicans withdrew their support, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a letter to colleagues Sunday.

In the letter, Schumer said the Border Act had received endorsements from the likes of the National Border Patrol Council and that congressional Republicans and Democrats alike were "prepared to join arms and act to secure our nation’s border."

Schumer took shots at his Republican colleagues, who he accused of acquiescing to former President Trump after he "demanded [that] congressional Republicans kill the legislation."

He said Democrats' commitment to act "never waned."

"That is why the Senate is prepared to take up the bipartisan Border Act as a standalone measure this coming week," Schumer said. "We are hopeful this bipartisan proposal will bring serious-minded Republicans back to the table to advance this bipartisan solution for our border."

The Border Act would reform U.S. asylum laws, hire thousands of border agents and seek to curtail fentanyl smuggling, among other measures, the Democrat leader said.

The previous legislation, which was tied to U.S. foreign aid for Ukraine and Israel, stalled in the Senate after Trump told Republicans not to support it. The bill to be voted on this week would stand alone, Schumer said.

Record numbers of migrants have been caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border since President Biden took office in 2021, and border security has become one of the leading issues in the presidential campaign.

Trump is seeking to return to office by challenging Biden in the Nov. 5 election.

Reuters contributed to this report.