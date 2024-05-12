Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Quizzes

American Culture Quiz: Test your command of state birds, state songs, pop stars and politics

In a new quiz, test yourself this week on homesteading, historical heroes and much more

By Kerry J. Byrne , Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
American culture quiz

How well do you know these answers to this week's quiz topics? See if you can get all 8 right! (Getty Images/iStock)

APP USERS: Click here to get the quiz!

The road map of our national heritage rolls through a complex network of historical heroes, taste-making trend setters and local lore. The American Culture Quiz from Fox News Digital tests your command each week of our unique national traits, trends, history, people and popular interests. 

This week's quiz highlights state icons, the young men we remember as the Founding Fathers — and plenty more. Can you get all 8 right? Dig right in!

To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.

Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here. 

(Photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital) 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Kerry J. Byrne is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.