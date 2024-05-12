American Culture Quiz: Test your command of state birds, state songs, pop stars and politics

APP USERS: Click here to get the quiz!

The road map of our national heritage rolls through a complex network of historical heroes, taste-making trend setters and local lore. The American Culture Quiz from Fox News Digital tests your command each week of our unique national traits, trends, history, people and popular interests.

This week's quiz highlights state icons, the young men we remember as the Founding Fathers — and plenty more. Can you get all 8 right? Dig right in!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which president signed the Homestead Act in the month of May, opening millions of acres of government-owned land in the West to "homesteaders," who could acquire up to 160 acres by living on the land, cultivating it for 5 years and paying very little?</h3><ul><li>Ulysses Grant</li><li>Abraham Lincoln</li><li>Grover Cleveland</li><li>Theodore Roosevelt</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which American actress and filmmaker is serving as jury president for the main competition at this year's Cannes Film Festival?</h3><ul><li>Jody Foster</li><li>Katie Holmes</li><li>Eva Longoria</li><li>Great Gerwig</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Regarding the Electoral College, each state is assigned a number of electoral equals to its two Senate seats plus its number of seats in the House of Representatives —&nbsp;true or false?</h3><ul><li>True</li><li>False</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Born in Boston on May 25, 1803, which major American author, poet and philosopher gave us —&nbsp;among other key works —&nbsp;"Representative Men," "The Conduct of Life," and "Society and Solitude"?</h3><ul><li>Louisa May Alcott</li><li>Nathaniel Hawthorne</li><li>Ralph Waldo Emerson</li><li>Henry Wadsworth Longfellow</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The California gull is the official state bird of which US state?</h3><ul><li>Utah</li><li>Oregon</li><li>Wisconsin</li><li>California</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Only one of these all-American crops is native to North America. Which one is it?</h3><ul><li>Apples</li><li>Wheat</li><li>Corn</li><li>Oranges</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Only one of these Founding Fathers listed below was over 40 years old when he signed the Declaration of Independence. Who was it?</h3><ul><li>John Adams</li><li>John Hancock</li><li>Samuel Adams</li><li>Thomas Jefferson</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which 1960s hit song, about a man pining for the affection of a young lady from "a very bad part of town," is the official rock song of the state of Ohio?</h3><ul><li>"Valleri" by The Monkees</li><li>"Hang On Sloopy" by The McCoys</li><li>"Hello Mary Lou" by Ricky Nelson</li><li>"Help Me, Rhonda" by The Beach Boys</li></ul></section>

