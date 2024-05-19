RFK Jr. insists he meets CNN's criteria to join Trump, Biden on presidential debate stage: 'I qualify'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s fight to join the presidential debate stage is far from over, he told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, as he insists his team is "in discussion" with CNN to make sure he appears alongside President Biden and former President Donald Trump.

"CNN published a list of criteria for candidates getting in, and we have shown CNN that we meet all of those criteria and that President Trump and President Biden cannot meet those criteria," he said this week on "Sunday Morning Futures."

"One of the two key criteria, is that every candidate has be on ballots in enough states to get 270 electoral votes by June 20, and we will qualify for that. President Trump and President Biden cannot qualify for that because they don't have any electoral votes at this time. They are presumptive nominees for their party. They themselves are not on the ballot, and I will be the only one on the ballot," he continued.

Kennedy also highlighted the second criterion that candidates must reach 15% in four separate national polls that CNN will take into account.

His team has presented the outlet with five national polls, he said, specifically mentioning a Harvard-Harris poll, a Monmouth poll, the Quinnipiac poll, and a recent CNN poll that showed he meets the 15% threshold.

"So I qualify for the debates," he said, noting that his team is currently in discussion with the network.

"We'll be on the ballot… we have enough signatures today for 201 electoral votes. By the end of the month, we'll be at 340," he added later.

The Democrat-turned-Independent also outlined his stances on key issues set to determine the outcome of this November's highly anticipated race, including the economy, abortion and border security.

On immigration, he insisted he would shut down the border overnight and would be willing to deport "a lot" of those living in the U.S. illegally, but specified that he did not want to tear apart families.

He blamed unchecked government spending for 40-year-high inflation, arguing that neither Trump nor Biden has adequately addressed the issue. He also clarified his stance on abortion, stating that he supports a woman's right to an abortion until the baby reaches viability and the government "has an interest in protecting that child."