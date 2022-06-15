Expand / Collapse search
Iowa
Published

Iowa ex-police officer pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a minor

Sexual abuse scandal leads to arrest of ex-police officer

Associated Press
A former eastern Iowa police officer faces possible prison time after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year while he was on duty.

Andrew Patrick Denoyer, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Scott County District Court to three counts of third-degree sexual assault, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.

Denoyer faces up to 10 years in prison on each count when he’s sentenced July 29.

Iowa police officer assaults a minor and is facing 10-plus years in prison.  (Fox News)

His arrest in September came a day after he resigned from his job as an Eldridge police officer and four days after law enforcement launched an investigation into allegations that Denoyer had had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in May 2021 while he was on duty.

