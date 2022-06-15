Iowa ex-police officer pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a minor
A former eastern Iowa police officer faces possible prison time after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year while he was on duty.
Andrew Patrick Denoyer, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Scott County District Court to three counts of third-degree sexual assault, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.
Denoyer faces up to 10 years in prison on each count when he’s sentenced July 29.
His arrest in September came a day after he resigned from his job as an Eldridge police officer and four days after law enforcement launched an investigation into allegations that Denoyer had had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in May 2021 while he was on duty.
