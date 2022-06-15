Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky ex-prison officer sentenced to 11 years for sexual abuse of inmates

Associated Press
A former correctional officer at the Federal Medical Center in Kentucky has been sentenced to more than 11 years after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of inmates.

Christopher Brian Goodwin, 46, pleaded guilty in March to deprivation of rights under color of law and three counts of sexual abuse of a ward, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release.

Goodwin admitted touching three inmates on multiple occasions in 2019 and sexually abusing them, the release said. In his plea agreement, Goodwin also admitted depriving another inmate of her constitutional rights and his actions also resulted in injury to the inmate, the release said.

He was sentenced Friday to 135 months in prison. He is required to serve 85% of the sentence.