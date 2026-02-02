Halle Berry warns Gavin Newsom he 'can't sleep on woman' if he wants to be president

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress Halle Berry doubled down on her attacks against Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., claiming that he is ignoring women in his state after vetoing menopause care legislation multiple times.

In December, the former Bond girl went viral after criticizing the California governor during a speech at the Dealbook Summit, drawing gasps after saying she had "zero f---- left to give" before calling him out by name.

"Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one, but two years in a row," Berry said. "But that’s OK, because he’s not going to be governor forever, and the way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us, he probably should not be our next president either. Just saying."

Speaking with reporters shortly after the comment, Newsom claimed that Berry "didn't know" that his administration was in "the process of fixing it" by including the issue in the proposal for the state's 2026-2027 budget.

However, in a comment to The Cut on Monday, Berry said that she has yet to hear from Newsom's administration regarding his proposal.

"It’s disturbing when people say they’re going to do things, and then they don’t," Berry said. "But he heard what I said. If he is going to run to be our next president, he can’t sleep on women. Wake up, Gavin."

A Newsom spokesperson called the comments "very unfortunate" in a comment to Fox News Digital, adding that his latest proposal includes efforts to support menopause care.

The spokesperson also provided a link to the draft of the bill.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Berry's representatives for comment.

Berry previously claimed that Newsom "dropped the ball" on menopause care in an opinion piece for Time magazine in November.

"It is enraging that women in California have to continue to wait for adequate and informed healthcare, when we were on the precipice of progress," Berry wrote.