Detransitioner touts $2-million landmark malpractice ruling as good start, but ‘not nearly enough’

Destransitioner influencer Chloe Cole discussed on Fox News on Monday about the recent landmark medical ruling where another woman who de-transitioned won a $2 million malpractice suit against her former surgeon and psychologist.

Fox Varian sued her medical providers for pushing to have a double mastectomy when she was 16 years old. The jury awarded her $1.6 million for past and future suffering as well as an additional $400,000 for future medical expenses.

"Frankly, I think that $2 million is not nearly enough to compensate for the damages that these doctors have done to my generation," Cole told Fox News host Jacqui Heinrich on "America’s Newsroom." "I think that would only be right if every single doctor and clinic involved in this has their wallets completely drained, and they’re all thrown in prison with the keys thrown out, but I think that $2 million, this, especially in a blue state like New York, this bodes well for the rest of 28 cases including my own, of all the children who have been harmed and are seeking legal justice."

Cole argued there will be exponentially more cases as young people live to regret the procedures they undergo to transition.

"There are going to be potentially hundreds, if not thousands, across the world of detransitioners who had been mutilated and have been castrated at very young ages and think it is only right that, obviously, these are things that are never going to be reversible, but I think every child who has had this done to them deserves the world," she said.

Cole was asked about a Fox News poll showing voters favor Democrats over Republicans on the transgender issues.

"It comes as no surprise that they continue to double down even as those who have come out with damages have spoken so boldly and openly about it," Cole said. "Because the entire basis of transgenderism is not science. It is not any morality. It is completely ideological. A lot of these politicians and these doctors that are pushing in favor of this are not only motivated by money but also have been led to truly believe that it is beneficial to these children to lead them into irreversible harm, otherwise they will kill themselves."

"That is the same lie that they sell to every parent, that to my parents in order to convince them I had no other choice, and these doctors know exactly what they are doing," she added.

