The Clintons

Clintons agree to testify after House threatens contempt in Jeffrey Epstein probe

House Oversight Committee examining what Bill and Hillary Clinton knew about Jeffrey Epstein and associate Ghislaine Maxwell

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify in the House Oversight Committee’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation after lawmakers moved toward holding them in criminal contempt of Congress.

The committee said in a post on X that the Clintons were "trying to dodge contempt by requesting special treatment," adding that "The Clintons are not above the law."

Angel Ureña, deputy chief of staff to Bill Clinton, confirmed in a post on X that both Clintons will appear before the panel.

CLINTON SPOKESMAN LASHES OUT AT COMER OVER EPSTEIN PROBE AS CONTEMPT VOTE NEARS

The Clintons walking through the Capitol.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will testify in the House Oversight Committee’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"They negotiated in good faith. You did not," Ureña wrote. "But the former president and former Secretary of State will be there and look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone."

The committee is examining what the Clintons may have known about Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, including scrutiny of Hillary Clinton’s role overseeing U.S. efforts to combat international sex trafficking while serving as Secretary of State.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

