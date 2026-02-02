Clintons agree to testify after House threatens contempt in Jeffrey Epstein probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify in the House Oversight Committee’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation after lawmakers moved toward holding them in criminal contempt of Congress.

The committee said in a post on X that the Clintons were "trying to dodge contempt by requesting special treatment," adding that "The Clintons are not above the law."

Angel Ureña, deputy chief of staff to Bill Clinton, confirmed in a post on X that both Clintons will appear before the panel.

CLINTON SPOKESMAN LASHES OUT AT COMER OVER EPSTEIN PROBE AS CONTEMPT VOTE NEARS

"They negotiated in good faith. You did not," Ureña wrote. "But the former president and former Secretary of State will be there and look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone."

The committee is examining what the Clintons may have known about Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, including scrutiny of Hillary Clinton’s role overseeing U.S. efforts to combat international sex trafficking while serving as Secretary of State.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.