Pam Bondi details new arrests in Minnesota church storming while taking aim at 'failed journalist' Don Lemon

Attorney General Pam Bondi criticized former CNN anchor Don Lemon on "Hannity" Monday for defending his "illegal" actions at a Minnesota church anti-ICE protest as an "act of journalism."

"So, anyone with a camera then would be allowed, under his [Lemon’s] theory, to come in and attack a church like that and riot a church on a Sunday morning," she said.

"You can't do that in this country. It's illegal, we're going to prosecute you, and you will be held accountable. Doesn't matter if you're a failed journalist with a camera in your hand. You can’t do it."

Bondi’s remarks followed the arrest of two more individuals in connection with the invasion of a Minnesota church by anti-ICE protesters on Monday.

"These people committed a crime under the FACE Act, and they will be held accountable," she explained. "Nine of them have been charged, and you will not do this in our country. We're coming after you if you do."

On Jan. 18, hundreds of anti-ICE demonstrators disrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minn., protesting a pastor who they accused of assisting the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts in Minnesota.

Bondi characterized it as an "attack-style" bombardment on a house of worship, detailing how one woman was injured in the incident.

"There were children crying, there were parents blocked from getting upstairs to take their children out of Sunday school," she said. "A group of women ran out a side door. Multiple people fell on the ice. One woman severely damaged her arm, had to go to the hospital."

"These parishioners thought they were gonna get shot," Bondi added.

The attorney general alleged the incident was led by a "resistance operation," involving Lemon.

"They met in a parking lot about two miles away while people were filing into this church service," Bondi told host Sean Hannity. "They were caravanning to this church to perform an attack-style infiltration of a church service on a Sunday morning."

She also accused Lemon of physically blocking a parishioner from exiting the church.

According to the indictment, all nine individuals are charged with interfering with others’ freedom to worship under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which protects the right to worship freely at places of worship.

Lemon has strongly pushed back on the indictment, saying his presence at the protest was an "act of journalism," explaining that he was merely covering the event rather than participating.

"F off, whoever you think is going to stop me from reporting. I’ll say it f--- off if you think you’re going to stop me from reporting," Lemon said on Instagram Monday.

"I am a journalist through and through and through," he continued.

All nine individuals charged in the case have been arrested, and Bondi said the Justice Department will continue prioritizing the protection of houses of worship.

"We live in the United States of America, and you will have the right to worship safely and freely in a house of worship," she asserted. "Whether it's a church, a synagogue, a temple, a mosque, any house of worship in this country, you will be safe."