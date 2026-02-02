Expand / Collapse search
Pam Bondi details new arrests in Minnesota church storming while taking aim at 'failed journalist' Don Lemon

Attorney general characterized Minnesota church storming as 'attack-style' bombardment

Nora Moriarty By Nora Moriarty Fox News
Bondi blasts ‘failed journalist’ Don Lemon for aiding in ‘attack style’ bombardment of Minnesota church service Video

Bondi blasts ‘failed journalist’ Don Lemon for aiding in ‘attack style’ bombardment of Minnesota church service

Attorney General Pam Bondi discusses the arrest of two more people in connection to an anti-I.C.E. protest in a Minnesota church on ‘Hannity.’

Attorney General Pam Bondi criticized former CNN anchor Don Lemon on "Hannity" Monday for defending his "illegal" actions at a Minnesota church anti-ICE protest as an "act of journalism."

"So, anyone with a camera then would be allowed, under his [Lemon’s] theory, to come in and attack a church like that and riot a church on a Sunday morning," she said.

"You can't do that in this country. It's illegal, we're going to prosecute you, and you will be held accountable. Doesn't matter if you're a failed journalist with a camera in your hand. You can’t do it."

Bondi’s remarks followed the arrest of two more individuals in connection with the invasion of a Minnesota church by anti-ICE protesters on Monday.

EX-CNN COLLEAGUE OF DON LEMON QUESTIONS WHETHER HE SHOULD BE CONSIDERED A JOURNALIST

Don Lemon speaks outside LA courthouse

Don Lemon speaks to the media after a hearing at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on January 30, 2026. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

"These people committed a crime under the FACE Act, and they will be held accountable," she explained. "Nine of them have been charged, and you will not do this in our country. We're coming after you if you do."

On Jan. 18, hundreds of anti-ICE demonstrators disrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minn., protesting a pastor who they accused of assisting the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts in Minnesota.

Bondi characterized it as an "attack-style" bombardment on a house of worship, detailing how one woman was injured in the incident.

DON LEMON TAPS HUNTER BIDEN'S ATTORNEY TO FIGHT TRUMP DOJ CHARGES

"There were children crying, there were parents blocked from getting upstairs to take their children out of Sunday school," she said. "A group of women ran out a side door. Multiple people fell on the ice. One woman severely damaged her arm, had to go to the hospital."

"These parishioners thought they were gonna get shot," Bondi added.

Anti-ICE agitators storm church

Anti-ICE agitators storm Cities Church in Minnesota, disrupting services.  (VALIDATED UGC, Black Lives Matter Minnesota via The Associated Press)

The attorney general alleged the incident was led by a "resistance operation," involving Lemon.

DON LEMON TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR HIS INVOLVEMENT IN LIVESTREAMING PROTEST AT MINNESOTA CHURCH

"They met in a parking lot about two miles away while people were filing into this church service," Bondi told host Sean Hannity. "They were caravanning to this church to perform an attack-style infiltration of a church service on a Sunday morning."

She also accused Lemon of physically blocking a parishioner from exiting the church.

According to the indictment, all nine individuals are charged with interfering with others’ freedom to worship under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which protects the right to worship freely at places of worship.

WASHINGTON POST CALLS MN CHURCH PROTEST AN 'ASSAULT ON RELIGIOUS LIBERTY,' DON LEMON AN 'INTERNET PROVOCATEUR'

Lemon has strongly pushed back on the indictment, saying his presence at the protest was an "act of journalism," explaining that he was merely covering the event rather than participating.

"F off, whoever you think is going to stop me from reporting. I’ll say it f--- off if you think you’re going to stop me from reporting," Lemon said on Instagram Monday.

A split of Pam Bondi and Minnesota demonstrators.

Attorney General Pam Bondi warned protesters in Minnesota about obstructing or attacking federal law enforcement. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters; Tim Evans/Reuters)

"I am a journalist through and through and through," he continued.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

All nine individuals charged in the case have been arrested, and Bondi said the Justice Department will continue prioritizing the protection of houses of worship.

"We live in the United States of America, and you will have the right to worship safely and freely in a house of worship," she asserted. "Whether it's a church, a synagogue, a temple, a mosque, any house of worship in this country, you will be safe."

Nora Moriarty is a Production Assistant at FOX News.

