Violent 8 hours leaves 10 shot in Indianapolis, including 3 dead as crime continues surging

Indianapolis saw a bloody Monday evening after 10 were shot including three fatally during an 8-hour timespan.

"Hopefully our community wants to work with us even more now than ever … Instances like this, we don’t [want to] continue to see these every day – it has to stop," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Samone Burris said of the shootings.

The crimes began around 7:35 Monday evening when police responded to one person shot. Police were then called again less than 10 minutes later to another shooting crime.

Authorities were called to their fifth shooting incident at 1:15 in the morning, when they found four men critically injured from gunfire and two cars shot up.

"We don’t really know the cause of the shooting at this point," said IMPD Night Watch Commander Kerry Buckner. "We do know that it occurred, started in the house in the 4300 block and it spilled out into the street. It looks like there was some sort of gun fight around the SUV up there that has several bullet holes in it."

A suspected murder-suicide was the last reported shooting during the eight-hour period, leaving both a man and woman dead.

"This is a very unfortunate incident. Tensions are high and it is understandable because loved ones were lost today," said IMPD’s Samone Burris.

Indianapolis police said no arrests have yet been made in any of the shootings.

The crimes come amid an uptick in shootings in cities across the country, including in Indianapolis, where there were 122 homicides over 2021’s first six months, compared to 108 during the same period last year.

Non-fatal shootings have also ticked up from January to July, with 368 shootings, compared to 255 in 2020.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office did not immediately return Fox News’s request for comment on Monday night’s crimes.