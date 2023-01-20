Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Indiana Walmart shooting leaves at least 1 victim injured, suspect 'neutralized'

The Evansville Police Department in Indiana said the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m.

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Shooting at Indiana Walmart Video

Shooting at Indiana Walmart

Evansville Police said at least one person was shot at a Walmart store. They said the suspected shooter was shot and killed by police. (Maria Fuchs Hart via Storyful)

Authorities responded to a shooting at a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana, on Thursday evening, where they said at least one victim was injured. The suspect was killed during a shootout with police, authorities said.

The Evansville Police Department tweeted on Thursday night about the shooting, encouraging people to avoid the area: "Active shooter inside Walmart West. EPD on scene. Avoid the area!"

Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department said during a press conference hours after the shooting was initially reported that the suspect ran throughout the store during the gunfight with police.

"He would shoot at officers and move," Gray said. "He was all throughout the store."

AS WALMART CEO WARN'S OF CRIME WAVE'S IMPACT ON RETAIL, REPORTS SHOW HOW THIEVES BRAZENLY RIP OFF STORES 

Police gather at the scene of a shooting at a Walmart store in Evansville, Indiana.

Police gather at the scene of a shooting at a Walmart store in Evansville, Indiana. (Maria Fuchs Hart via Storyful)

Gray confirmed one female victim was transported to the hospital. 

A few minutes after the initial tweet, EPD said the suspect had been "neutralized."

"Threat has been neutralized and is in custody," police said.

They also said officers were tending to an undisclosed number of victims. 

Other victims reportedly fled the store as police were arriving at the scene. EPD encouraged any victims who may have been injured to go to the hospital. 

Police cars seen outside an Indiana Walmart. At least one person was shot and injured by the gunman, Evansville Police said.

Police cars seen outside an Indiana Walmart. At least one person was shot and injured by the gunman, Evansville Police said. (Maria Fuchs Hart via Storyful)

Reporter Breann Boswell of 14 News reported the male suspect fired at officers "multiple times" before officers returned fire, killing him.

INDIANA MAN ARRESTED AFTER VIDEO SHOWED YOUNG CHILD PLAYING WITH GUN

Wayne Hart of WEHT similarly reported the suspect was shot and killed. 

Evansville Police said the suspect was shot and killed after he opened fire on officers at a Walmart store.

Evansville Police said the suspect was shot and killed after he opened fire on officers at a Walmart store. (Maria Fuchs Hart via Storyful)

Fox News has reached out to the Evansville Police Department for additional information.

This story is developing. Additional information will be added.