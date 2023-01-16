Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Indiana man arrested after video showed young child playing with gun

The Beech Grove, IN, man's arrest was broadcast on 'On Patrol: Live'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Indiana man is facing criminal charges after a young boy was allegedly seen holding and pulling the trigger of a handgun outside their apartment.

Fox 59, citing a police report by the Beech Grove Police Department, said 45-year-old Shane Osborne of Beech Grove was arrested Saturday for felony neglect of a dependent. Live footage of the arrest was filmed by and broadcast on the reality TV show called "On Patrol: Live," which follows law enforcement officers on duty, the department confirmed.

VIDEO SHOWS UTAH CHILD, 4, SHOOT AT POLICE OUTSIDE MCDONALD'S DRIVE-THRU

Shane Osborne, 45, of Beech Grove, Indiana, was arrested after security camera footage appeared to show a small child playing with a gun outside his apartment.

Shane Osborne, 45, of Beech Grove, Indiana, was arrested after security camera footage appeared to show a small child playing with a gun outside his apartment. (Fox News)

It was not immediately clear what led police to the apartment, but a video of a young boy playing with the gun was captured on a security camera and seized by police in their investigation, the station reported. The boy, who was not named, can be seen waving the gun and pulling its trigger. He did not appear to be harmed.

7-YEAR-OLD IN BOSTON BRINGS GUN TO SCHOOL

Police seized a semiautomatic Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and security camera footage from a neighbor, the station reported, adding that while no rounds were in the gun’s chamber, there were 15 rounds in the magazine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beech Grove police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information by The Associated Press.