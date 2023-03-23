Indiana man sentenced in girlfriend's slaying whose remains were found buried

A southern Indiana man has been sentenced in the death of his live-in girlfriend whose remains were found in a shallow grave.

A judge on Thursday ordered Patrick Doyle, 40, to serve 85 years in prison, Bartholomew County Prosecutor Lindsey Holden-Kay said.

Heather Ann Steuver, 37, was slain in 2021. Police have said her remains were found near Columbus, south of Indianapolis. An autopsy revealed she died of blunt force trauma to her head.

Doyle was sentenced to 65 years for murder and an additional 20 years as an habitual offender, Holden-Kay said. A jury convicted him on Feb. 17.