Indiana
Published

Indiana man sentenced in girlfriend's slaying whose remains were found buried

IN judge ordered man to serve 85 years in prison

Associated Press
A southern Indiana man has been sentenced in the death of his live-in girlfriend whose remains were found in a shallow grave.

A judge on Thursday ordered Patrick Doyle, 40, to serve 85 years in prison, Bartholomew County Prosecutor Lindsey Holden-Kay said.

SCOTTIE MORRIS DISAPPEARANCE: INDIANA POLICE PLEAD FOR VIDEO AROUND WHEN 14-YEAR-OLD WENT MISSING WEEK AGO

An Indiana man has been sentenced in the slaying of his girlfriend whose remains were found buried.

Heather Ann Steuver, 37, was slain in 2021. Police have said her remains were found near Columbus, south of Indianapolis. An autopsy revealed she died of blunt force trauma to her head.

Doyle was sentenced to 65 years for murder and an additional 20 years as an habitual offender, Holden-Kay said. A jury convicted him on Feb. 17.