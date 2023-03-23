Scottie Morris disappearance: Indiana police plead for video around when 14-year-old went missing week ago

The Eaton Indiana Police Department on Thursday renewed their plea for residents to check surveillance video around the time 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris went missing a week ago.

"We are asking Eaton residents that have cameras posted on their houses to please check your footage from 8:15 pm to 11:00 pm on March 16th 2023," the Eaton, Indiana, department wrote on Facebook. "If you find anything of interest, please contact the Police Department at (765) 396-3297. Thank You!"

"THIS IS A SECOND REQUEST FOR THIS," the post added. "At this time we are trying to reach out to residents that didn’t see it before!"

WRTV reported that members of the community were putting green ribbons in Morris' honor on streetlamps and electric polls around Eaton, which is 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

"It's just kind of sad, and I just want him to be found safe," Alivia Hirst, a teen girl who stopped by to help tie ribbons, told the outlet. "Scottie, come home. Your parents miss you. They want you home, safe."

"We've had some tragedies, but nothing like a missing child," Meghan Deckman added while tying ribbons for the missing teen. "To think about what that family is going through, a piece of you is missing when everyone is not under your roof."

"I hear that he was a really good kid," another woman reportedly said.

Grace and Mercy Church, located at 301 E Harris Street in Eaton, is also holding a candlelight vigil for Morris on Thursday night.

"They encourage all of the community and first responders to come and pray for Scottie’s safe return," police said.

Morris, described as a 5-foot, 4-inch White male weighing around 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. March 16 leaving his home in Eaton. In issuing a Silver Alert the next day, Indiana State Police said he "is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."

Eaton police Chief Jay Turner confirmed that Morris' parents made him wear a shirt with demanding words, including the message, "I'm a liar," as a punishment before he went missing, but he noted that the family is now "heartbroken" over his disappearance. Some outlets said the handwritten messages on the shirt also read, "I hurt my lil' brother."

On Tuesday, the Eaton Indiana Police Department suspended organized search teams from the public but said the Indiana Department of Natural Resources would still be assisting with boats, sonar and dive teams, if needed. It also confirmed a federal organization was meeting with local law enforcement.

"This is only to check the areas of water nearby and further search of the river further out of Eaton town limits. Other K-9 Teams will also be utilized today as well," the department said Tuesday. "Officers are still investigating and working leads as we received them."

"The search for Scottie Morris HAS NOT BEEN CALLED OFF!" Turner said in a statement Wednesday. "EPD is working side by side with the Indiana State Police, Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, DNR, and National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on this case. Officers are following leads and investigating diligently. The use of Canine teams are still being conducted, therefore we are trying to lessen any interference with their operations."

Local enforcement and a "federal organization" held an interagency meeting Tuesday on search efforts.

The teen’s mother, Felicia Morris, spoke out on camera for the first time Monday.

"Scott, I love you and I want you to come home. And I know that you’re mad and confused, and I’m afraid that you’re scared of all of this," his mother told WTHR. "Everyone is out looking for you, and we’re not trying to scare you. You’re not in trouble. If you’re in a house, and they come to you and you don’t want to go out because it’s the cops, reach out. Me and dad will come get you, OK?"

Hundreds of volunteers came out over the weekend to search.

Police said Sunday helicopters from the Indiana State Police would be using their infrared cameras in an attempt to locate Morris. On Friday, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) had two boats in the river. The Eaton Police Department said it had two infrared drones up then, and Grant County was sending two bloodhound teams.