Indiana bank shooting leaves security guard dead; 1 suspect nabbed, another sought

One suspect was in custody and a manhunt was underway for a second suspect Friday after a security guard was shot dead in Gary, Indiana, according to reports.

The two suspects, armed with a handgun and a rifle, ambushed the guard outside a First Midwest Bank branch in the afternoon incident, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.

The suspects then entered the bank and demanded money, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

K-9 units helped track down one of the suspects but the details were unclear, the newspaper reported.

The slain guard was identified as Richard Castellana, a former deputy with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois, FOX 32 reported.

"We are saddened to hear about the tragic passing of our former Deputy Sheriff, Richard Castellana," the Cook County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Deputy Castellana served Cook County for 35 years until his retirement in 2019. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues and friends. We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

The FBI was involved in the investigation, the Sun-Times reported.