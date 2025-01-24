Indiana attorney general files lawsuit against sheriff for defying feds on illegal immigration

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced on Friday that his office has filed a lawsuit against the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department over illegal immigration.

"I filed a lawsuit against St. Joseph County Sheriff [William] Redman and his department over their persistent practice of refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities," Rokita told reporters at the press conference in South Bend, Indiana.

He continued, "This includes refusing to notify ICE properly about the release of illegal aliens and also refusing to honor ICE detainers. This deliberate decision to not cooperate with federal immigration authorities is giving safe harbor to criminal aliens that need to be removed from our country and this county."

ICE detainers refers to people ICE asks local authorities to hold until an agent can take custody of them.

‘DEPORTATION FLIGHTS HAVE BEGUN' AS TRUMP SENDS ’STRONG AND CLEAR MESSAGE,' WHITE HOUSE SAYS

He said the sheriff’s actions would cause more migrants in the country illegally to come to St. Joseph County and commit crimes.

"I refuse as your attorney general to just stand by and watch the lawlessness happen from law enforcement officials," he added.

Rokita said the Sheriff’s Department remains noncompliant with Indiana law after multiple attempts to communicate with the sheriff.

He noted that despite the lawsuit, Indiana will continue to support its law enforcement, "but we will also hold those who deserve to be held accountable, accountable."

"My office will not stop in our work here on this issue until the law is followed and we put our people first over illegal aliens," he said.

DEM GOVERNOR BACKS ICE ARRESTING ‘CRIMINALS’ DESPITE VOWING TO USE ‘EVERY TOOL’ AGAINST TRUMP DEPORTATIONS

Rokita said his office would "happily rescind the lawsuit" if the sheriff’s department begins to cooperate.

He added that his office is also investigating potential labor tracking networks in the state amid reports from residents of an influx of migrants into communities.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Redman and the St. Joseph Sheriff’s Department for comment.

The lawsuit comes as President Trump unveils his mass deportation plan, with the White House saying that hundreds of migrants in the country illegally have been removed since he was sworn-in on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"TODAY: The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X on Thursday. "The Trump Administration also deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft. The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway."