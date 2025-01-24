'Deportation flights have begun' as Trump sends 'strong and clear message,' White House says

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Friday that "deportation flights have begun," releasing photos of people boarding military aircraft.

"President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences," she added.

It is not immediately clear who was boarding the planes or where the images were taken.

Information obtained by Fox News Digital shows that between midnight Jan. 21 and 9 a.m. Jan 22, a 33-hour period, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations arrested more than 460 illegal immigrants that include criminal histories of sexual assault, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, drugs and weapons offenses, resisting arrest and domestic violence.

Agents arrested nationals from a slew of countries, including Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Senegal and Venezuela.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.