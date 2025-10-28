Indian national allegedly stabbed 2 teens with fork on flight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Indian national has been charged with allegedly stabbing two teenagers with a metal fork while on board a Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany, forcing the flight to divert to Boston, Massachusetts.

Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli is charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while traveling on an aircraft, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Authorities said that he was previously admitted to the United States on a student visa and no longer holds lawful immigration status and is currently in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. Most recently, he was enrolled in a master’s program in biblical studies.

At 30,000 feet, the calm of the cabin shattered on Oct. 25 when, prosecutors said, Usiripalli allegedly attacked two teenage passengers — first stabbing a 17-year-old boy in the shoulder with a metal fork, then striking another 17-year-old in the back of the head with the same utensil.

In the complaint obtained by Fox News Digital, authorities said the first 17-year-old victim was dozing lightly in seat 43D when he awoke to find Usiripalli standing over him. Moments later, Usiripalli allegedly struck the teen in the left clavicle with a metal fork held in his right hand.

According to officials, Usiripalli then turned toward a second 17-year-old seated in 43E and allegedly lunged, stabbing him in the back of the head with the same fork. The teen suffered a laceration to the rear of his head.

An image obtained by Fox News Digital from the criminal complaint shows blood in the 17-year-old's scalp and hair.

Flight attendants rushed to intervene as the in-flight altercation played out. As they tried to restrain him, Usiripalli allegedly raised his hand, formed the shape of a gun with his fingers, placed it in his mouth, and mimed pulling the trigger.

Moments later, authorities said he allegedly turned toward a woman seated beside him and slapped her, before also attempting to strike a crew member.

Witnesses said he was yelling incoherently and made bizarre statements, including: "Koran," "Barack and Michelle Obama," "the King," "I am a sinner in the eyes of Siddhartha," "happy times to everybody," and "I am the reason for COVID," according to the complaint.

As a result of the disturbance, the flight was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport, where Usiripalli was immediately taken into custody.

Authorities recovered the fork used in the assault in a trash bin in the galley, the complaint said.

Usiripalli will appear in a Boston federal court "at a later date," officials said. He could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office had no comment.