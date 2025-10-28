Expand / Collapse search
Indian national allegedly stabbed 2 teens with fork on flight

Lufthansa flight from Chicago diverted to Boston after midair attack on two 17-year-olds

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Adriana James-Rodil Fox News
An Indian national has been charged with allegedly stabbing two teenagers with a metal fork while on board a Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany, forcing the flight to divert to Boston, Massachusetts.

Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli is charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while traveling on an aircraft, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Authorities said that he was previously admitted to the United States on a student visa and no longer holds lawful immigration status and is currently in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. Most recently, he was enrolled in a master’s program in biblical studies.

At 30,000 feet, the calm of the cabin shattered on Oct. 25 when, prosecutors said, Usiripalli allegedly attacked two teenage passengers — first stabbing a 17-year-old boy in the shoulder with a metal fork, then striking another 17-year-old in the back of the head with the same utensil.

Lufthansa Airbus A380 departing San Francisco International Airport

Lufthansa Airbus A380 departing San Francisco International Airport. (iStock)

In the complaint obtained by Fox News Digital, authorities said the first 17-year-old victim was dozing lightly in seat 43D when he awoke to find Usiripalli standing over him. Moments later, Usiripalli allegedly struck the teen in the left clavicle with a metal fork held in his right hand.

According to officials, Usiripalli then turned toward a second 17-year-old seated in 43E and allegedly lunged, stabbing him in the back of the head with the same fork. The teen suffered a laceration to the rear of his head.

An image obtained by Fox News Digital from the criminal complaint shows blood in the 17-year-old's scalp and hair.

17-year-old victim's bloody scalp following the alleged attack

An image obtained by Fox News Digital from the criminal complaint shows blood in the 17-year-old's scalp and hair. (Department of Justice - District of Massachusetts)

Flight attendants rushed to intervene as the in-flight altercation played out. As they tried to restrain him, Usiripalli allegedly raised his hand, formed the shape of a gun with his fingers, placed it in his mouth, and mimed pulling the trigger.

Moments later, authorities said he allegedly turned toward a woman seated beside him and slapped her, before also attempting to strike a crew member.

Witnesses said he was yelling incoherently and made bizarre statements, including: "Koran," "Barack and Michelle Obama," "the King," "I am a sinner in the eyes of Siddhartha," "happy times to everybody," and "I am the reason for COVID," according to the complaint.

As a result of the disturbance, the flight was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport, where Usiripalli was immediately taken into custody.

Authorities recovered the fork used in the assault in a trash bin in the galley, the complaint said.

Usiripalli will appear in a Boston federal court "at a later date," officials said. He could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office had no comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
