Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Airlines

Passenger allegedly assaults Alaska Airlines crew members, forces emergency landing at Boise Airport

Airline bans woman from future flights following emergency landing in Idaho

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
US sees airport delays amid government shutdown Video

US sees airport delays amid government shutdown

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich has the latest on the impact of air traffic control staffing issues amid the government shutdown on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 61-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly attacking at least one Alaska Airlines crew member on a flight from Portland, Oregon, to Dallas, prompting an emergency landing at Boise Airport in Idaho.

Tracy Barkhimer, 61, of White Salmon, Washington, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery, according to the Boise Police Department.

During the flight, police said Barkhimer was showing "erratic behavior" and allegedly struck two airline employees who were attempting to calm her down.

Mug shot of Tracy Barkhimer

Tracy Barkhimer, 61, is accused of assaulting a flight crew Tuesday, prompting an emergency landing. (Ada County Sheriff's Office)

OFF-DUTY PILOT WHO TRIED SHUTTING DOWN ENGINES AFTER TAKING PSYCHEDELIC MUSHROOMS PLEADS GUILTY

Barkhimer was restrained, and the flight was diverted to Boise Airport.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers in the airport division were notified about the emergency landing and met with two victims who requested and signed affidavits for the citizen’s arrest, according to police.

Following an investigation, Barkhimer was removed from the plane without incident, taken into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail, officials said.

Sign welcoming airport patrons to Boise

The plane landed at Boise Airport before continuing on to Texas. (knowlesgallery/Getty)

WOMAN TRIES TO RUN OVER BORDER PATROL AGENTS HELPING ARREST ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN MAINE, DHS SAYS

Following a medical evaluation, Alaska Airlines said its crew was cleared to fly, and the aircraft continued on after a 90-minute delay.

Alaska Airlines told Fox News Digital that only one of its flight attendants was assaulted, though police records indicate there were two victims.

Boise, Idaho

At least one flight crew member was allegedly assaulted during the flight, according to police. The suspect was arrested by Boise police. (Zach Tuohy/Getty)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barkhimer was banned from flying on the airline in the future, a spokesperson said.

"At Alaska Airlines, safety is our number one priority, and we do not tolerate violence of any kind against our employees," Alaska Airlines wrote in a statement. "We are grateful to our crew for their professionalism, and we apologize for any concern or inconvenience this situation caused."

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue